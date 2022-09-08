There I sat on the bathroom floor, somewhat dazed, trying to figure out what had just happened. All that I could remember is that the room was spinning, soon thereafter slamming into the closet door and then bouncing off the wall. I came to rest on the floor, shaking tremendously with tremors never experienced so strong in ages past. My future was about to change. Little did I know to what degree.

My lifeline immediately triggered a response, and a voice immediately was heard. “Paul, are you all right? Do you want me to send help?” Since I could not get up, my only reply was, “Yes.” I thought momentarily if someone could help me stand up, that would be a start. Physically, I didn’t think there was anything wrong with me. I just had a vertigo attack.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.