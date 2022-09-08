There I sat on the bathroom floor, somewhat dazed, trying to figure out what had just happened. All that I could remember is that the room was spinning, soon thereafter slamming into the closet door and then bouncing off the wall. I came to rest on the floor, shaking tremendously with tremors never experienced so strong in ages past. My future was about to change. Little did I know to what degree.
My lifeline immediately triggered a response, and a voice immediately was heard. “Paul, are you all right? Do you want me to send help?” Since I could not get up, my only reply was, “Yes.” I thought momentarily if someone could help me stand up, that would be a start. Physically, I didn’t think there was anything wrong with me. I just had a vertigo attack.
When three paramedics arrived I was told, “We have never seen tremors that bad. We suggest you be taken to Excela Health Latrobe Area Hospital for reevaluation and observation.” I agreed to go, for they were the professionals, and I figured they knew best. Little did I know my freedom would change for months to come.
It was first to the emergency room and then advised to stay overnight for further diagnosis and observation. That one day visit turned into a two-week stay. The emergency room physician wanted to make sure all the bases were checked before I was transferred to Greensburg Care Center, a place I would receive professional care, unconditional love and top-notch professional help before being discharged approximately one month later. There seemed to be no cure for tremors and I was told they may go away in time. However, the treatment of occupational and physical therapy aided in my recovery process.
No sooner was I home for a week, thinking I had regained my freedom, I was challenged by another setback. During the many accomplishments, I had completed one weekday morning, I found myself coming out of unconsciousness, lying on my bedroom floor. Having had them before, I knew I had just suffered a grand mal epileptic seizure, a rarity for me, for I couldn’t tell you when I had one last, but it was at least 10 years ago. The physicians at the hospital stated I may have fainted, I disagreed. I knew what had happened. The reason it occurred beats me.
This time I pushed my button on my lifeline. For some reason it didn’t go off. I told them my story and requested medical help. Paramedics arrived in short order and I was off to the hill for another evaluation by the hospital emergency room professionals. It was off again to another nursing home, this time Oak Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. I was observed for a month and released the latter part of August. My total stay in the hospital and two nursing homes amounted to two and one-half months, places where I really didn’t have knowledge as to knowing all these accidents were about to happen but realize that even though my freedom was in jeopardy, top-notch health care would be conducted with my best interests in hand for all immediate needs.
Looking back over the summer and hoping to regain some of my independence, much had to be realized. Would I really see my freedoms develop only to find other roadblocks get in my way?
Having a loving family as I have, they wanted to make sure I had everything in place to make sure nothing would hinder me getting all the care I needed after getting out of the facilities. If it meant calling in extra people to visit my home, they would see to it that their goals would be accomplished. My interests were being considered to the extent of any avenue taken. I wanted to be more independent. They thought it best I would be cared for by an agency until I get back on my feet. My game plan and theirs differed. I know they were very well-meaning, and I appreciated that. What I found difficult was to gently say “No. It will jeopardize my freedom.” Was I understood? Only time will tell...
