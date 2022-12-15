Advent season is a very special time of the year that sometimes gets lost in the bright lights of commercialism present buying that distracts us from the meaning of the year. The first day of Advent is the first day of a new Liturgical year (or church) calendar and begins a four-week period of preparation in anticipation of the nativity of Jesus at Christmas.
The Advent season is all about reflecting on how we can prepare our hearts and homes for Christ’s birth in today’s scheme of things. It is a time for faith communities and families to remember through prayer, reflections, special music and good deeds what the true meaning of Jesus’ birth is. There are many different traditions associated with the four weeks of Advent.
This season invites us to step away from what can be a frenzied time of parties and shopping to consider how we can commemorate the birth of Jesus, one of the holiest times in Christian faith. It is also a time to reflect on the triumphant return of Jesus as the second coming.
Advent starts on the fourth Sunday before Christmas and leads up to the Nativity of Christ. That means that Advent lasts for around a month in total.
Since the Advent season is observed by Christians around the world, there are many different and creative ways to celebrate. Today, I’ll share some of the most common practices associated with the season including donating to those less fortunate.
The most significant tradition is the Advent wreath. It with its candles included are full of symbolism tied to the Christmas season. The wreath itself, which is made of various evergreens signify continuous life. The circle of the wreath which has no beginning or end, symbolizes the immortality of the soul and the everlasting life we find in Christ.
On it are four candles which signify the four weeks of time of Advent and progressively lit on each of the Sundays. The wreath must be placed in a visible place in the presbytery – very near the altar, very near the pulpit – on a small table, or the trunk of a tree or hung from the ceiling.
Three of the candles are purple because the color violet is a Liturgical color that signifies a time of prayer, penance and sacrifice. The first candle, which is purple, symbolizes hope. It is sometimes called the “Prophecy Candle” in remembrance of the prophets, especially Isaiah, who foretold the birth of Christ. It represents the expectation felt in anticipation of the coming Messiah.
The second candle, also purple, represents faith. It is called the “Bethlehem Candle” as a reminder of Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem. The third candle is pink because rose is a liturgical color for joy. The third Sunday of Advent is Gaudete Sunday. “Gaudete” is the Latin word for “rejoice.” It reminds us of the joy we experienced at the birth of Jesus, as well as the joy that the faithful have reached during the midpoint of Advent. Rose-colored vestments are worn on this Sunday.
On the fourth week, the final candle is lit to mark the final week of prayer and penance as we wait for the birth of our Savior. This, the “Angel’s Candle” symbolizes peace. It reminds us of the message of the angels: “Peace on Earth, good will toward men.”
One way people like to celebrate Advent is by counting down the days to Christmas by making Advent calendars. The excitement builds as each day passes. One can decorate each day with something special as a way of reminding one that Christmas is coming.
Music is another way to celebrate Advent. There are lots of songs one can sing from Christmas carols to listening to Handel’s “Messiah Oratorio.”
Celebrate by becoming more charitable. Advent is about one’s commitment to the values of faith, love, justice and respect. If one feels empowered to support a cause, learn how one can become more involved. Know that our unique focus should look toward the abused, abandoned and neglected in the various countries who need help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.