Advent season is a very special time of the year that sometimes gets lost in the bright lights of commercialism present buying that distracts us from the meaning of the year. The first day of Advent is the first day of a new Liturgical year (or church) calendar and begins a four-week period of preparation in anticipation of the nativity of Jesus at Christmas.

The Advent season is all about reflecting on how we can prepare our hearts and homes for Christ’s birth in today’s scheme of things. It is a time for faith communities and families to remember through prayer, reflections, special music and good deeds what the true meaning of Jesus’ birth is. There are many different traditions associated with the four weeks of Advent.

