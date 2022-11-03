Every year when a holiday rolls around, I think to myself, how am I going to write a story like none other that will bring to light something new that will be special as well as educate my readers.
When I went online and pulled up this famous holiday, one writer wrote, “As millions of children and adults participate in the fun of Halloween on the night of Oct. 31, few will be aware of its ancient Celtic roots in the Samhain (Samain) festival. In Celtic Ireland about 2,000 years ago, Samhain was the division of the year between the lighter half of (summer) and the darker half (winter).”
Samhain is a pagan religious festivity originating from an ancient Celtic spiritual tradition. In modern times, Samhain is usually celebrated from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 to welcome the harvest and usher in “the dark half of the year.” Celebrants believed that the barriers between the physical world break down during the Samhain, allowing more interaction between humans and inhabitants of the otherworld.
Halloween had its beginnings in an ancient, pre-Christian Celtic festival of the dead. The Celtic peoples, who were once found all over Europe, divided the year by four major holidays. According to their calendar the year began on a day corresponding to Nov. 1 on our present calendar. The date marked the beginning of winter. Since they were pastoral people, it was a time when cattle and sheep had to be moved to closer pastures and all livestock had to be secured for the winter months. Crops were harvested and stored. The date marked both an end and a beginning in an eternal cycle.
The first mention of the Celts was made by the Greek authors between 540 and 424 B.C. The most valuable insights are provided by Roman authors. As the Roman world was expanding, they came in direct contact with the Celts on their northern borders. It is believed that the Celts were a collection of tribes which originated in Central Europe. Although separate tribes, they all had separate cultures, traditions, religious beliefs and language in common.
Samhain became the Halloween as we call it today (pronounced Sahween). It was the biggest and most significant holiday of the Celtic year. The Celtics believed that at the time of Samhain, more so than any other time of the year, the ghosts of the dead were able to mingle with the living, because at Samhain the souls of those who had died during the year traveled into the other world. People gathered to sacrifice animals, fruits and vegetables. They also lit bonfires in honor of the dead, to aid them on their journey and to keep them away from the living. On that day all manner of beings were abroad; ghosts, Celtic fairies, and demons — all part of the dark and dread.
Christians made efforts to wipe out pagan holidays. Pope Gregory the First issued a now famous edict to his missionaries concerning the native beliefs and customs he hoped to convert. The pope instructed his missionaries to use them: if a group of people worshipped a tree, for example, rather than cut it down, he advised them to consecrate it to Christ and allow its continued worship. This became a basic approach used in Catholic missionary work.
The Christian feast of All Saints was assigned to Nov. 1. The church was able to establish Nov. 2 as All Souls Day – a day when the living prayed for the souls of all the dead. All Saints Day, otherwise known as All Hallows (hallowed means sanctified or holy) continued the ancient Celtic traditions. The evening prior to the day was the time of the most intense activity, both human and supernatural. People continued to celebrate All Hallows Eve as a time of wandering dead, but the supernatural beings were now thought to be evil. The folk continued to propitiate those spirits (and their masked impersonators) by setting out gifts of food and drink. All Hallows Eve became Hallows Evening which became Halloween – an ancient Celtic pre-Christian New Year’s Day in contemporary dress.
