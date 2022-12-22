Much goes through my mind as I sit here reflecting on the meaning of Christmas. For me, it’s not a time to send in letters to Santa asking for things. It’s not a time to look for the red-coated jolly fat man to bring me useless odds and ends from his sleigh, pulled by reindeer that visit children’s homes throughout the world as he enters through people’s chimneys during late Christmas Eve. And it’s certainly not a time for those who are greedy to wish for things neighbors may have that we may want but know they’re not ours to have.

A matter of fact, it was Pope Benedict XVI who stated, “To understand better the meaning of the Lord’s birth, I would like to make a brief reference to the historical origins of the ritual of the church. In fact, at the outset the Liturgical year of the church did not develop primarily from Christ’s birth but rather from faith in his resurrection. Thus, Christianity’s most ancient feast is not Christmas but Easter; the Christian faith is founded on Christ’s resurrection, which is at the root of the proclamation of the Gospel and gave birth to the church. Therefore, being Christian means living in a paschal manner, letting ourselves be involved in the dynamism that originated in baptism and leads to dying to sin in order to live with God.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.