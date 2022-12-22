Much goes through my mind as I sit here reflecting on the meaning of Christmas. For me, it’s not a time to send in letters to Santa asking for things. It’s not a time to look for the red-coated jolly fat man to bring me useless odds and ends from his sleigh, pulled by reindeer that visit children’s homes throughout the world as he enters through people’s chimneys during late Christmas Eve. And it’s certainly not a time for those who are greedy to wish for things neighbors may have that we may want but know they’re not ours to have.
A matter of fact, it was Pope Benedict XVI who stated, “To understand better the meaning of the Lord’s birth, I would like to make a brief reference to the historical origins of the ritual of the church. In fact, at the outset the Liturgical year of the church did not develop primarily from Christ’s birth but rather from faith in his resurrection. Thus, Christianity’s most ancient feast is not Christmas but Easter; the Christian faith is founded on Christ’s resurrection, which is at the root of the proclamation of the Gospel and gave birth to the church. Therefore, being Christian means living in a paschal manner, letting ourselves be involved in the dynamism that originated in baptism and leads to dying to sin in order to live with God.”
The Catholic church does not have a specific teaching on when Jesus was born. There may be a “memory” of the early Christians being preserved in this date, or its significance is only symbolic. After Christianization of the empire, the church often replaced pagan things (e.g., temples) with Christian ones (churches). Scholars disagree on the merit of such arguments in this particular case, however.
For example, in his book “The Spirit of Liturgy” writing as a theologian and not as a pope, Pope Benedict XVI wrote, “The claim used to be made that December 25 developed in opposition to the Mithras myth or as a Christian response to the cult of the unconquered sun promoted by Roman emperors in the third century in their efforts to establish a new imperial religion. However, these old theories can no longer be sustained.”
For Christianity, the feast of Christmas acquired its definitive form in the fourth century when it replaced the Roman feast of the Sol Invictus, the invincible sun. This highlighted the fact that Christ’s birth was the victory of the true light over the darkness of evil and sin.
However, the special intense spiritual atmosphere that surrounds Christmas developed in the Middle Ages, thanks to St. Francis of Assisi who was profoundly in love with the man Jesus, God-with-us.
The saint’s first biographer, Thomas of Celano, recounts in his Vita Secunda that St. Francis “Over and above all other Solemnities, celebrated with ineffable tenderness the Nativity of the Christ Jesus, and called ‘the Feast of Feasts’ the day on which God, having become a tiny child, suckled at a human breast” (cf. Fonti Francescane, n. 199, p. 492). This particular devotion to the mystery of the incarnation gave rise to the famous celebration of Christmas at Greccio.
Francis probably drew the inspiration for this from his pilgrimage to the Holy Land and from the manger at St. Mary Major in Rome. What motivated the Poverello of Assisi was the wish to experience as real, living and actual the humble grandeur of the event of the Christ Jesus’ birth, and to communicate the joy of it to all.
The setting describes in great detail all that Francis’ living faith and love for Christ’s humanity imparted to the Christian celebration of Christmas: the discovery that God reveals himself in the tender limbs of the infant Jesus. Thanks to St. Francis, the Christian people were able to perceive that at Christmas God truly became the ‘Emmanuel,’ the God-with-us from whom no barrier nor any distance can separate us.
Thus, in that child, God became close to each one of us, so close that we are able to speak intimately to him and engage in a trusting relationship of deep affection with him, just we do with any newborn baby.
