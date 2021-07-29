In thinking back some years ago, I’ll never forget the scare Jane’ Mordiach’s son, Jordan, gave his mother one Thursday evening after she got off work during a very hectic day at work. She was notified that it was her turn to pick up the kids at the skating arena and take each home.
There were six parents in a five-mile circumference. Periodically, each was called upon to take part in the carpool. Being a bit fatigued, the Latrobe resident did her duty and drove each teen home to his designated residence in the area. Each person arrived home on time. Then Jane decided to take the family to the area restaurant where she could relax, have a bite to eat, and share some quality time with her family.
All went well. They arrived at Eat n’ Park, piled out, went inside and waited until a table was ready for them. Led to it, each was given a menu and sat down. After five minutes or so, the waitress returned and wrote down the orders. Ten to 15 minutes later the food arrived. The party of four manned with utensils dug in.
During the whole meal and following its conclusion, everyone had something to say. I can only imagination the conversation must have dwelt around the bumps and bruises of the evening’s activities. I’m sure there was much talk that centered around the accomplished goals.
One 6-year-old lad found that the late hours were getting a bit much for him and began dozing off at the table. The combination of late hours and a heavy meal will put many people to asleep. This youth proved to be no exception.
Asking if he could go to the restroom, his mother granted him permission. Talking amongst themselves, they shared thoughts which continued for about 10 minutes. All at once, Jane became concerned. Jordan had not returned to the booth. Another member of the family was sent in search in search of him. No where could he be found.
The manager of the establishment was alerted, and his staff stopped what they were doing, and everyone looked for Jordan. Someone even suggested going out to the car and seeing if he was there. The vehicle was locked and empty.
Everyone was starting to get a bit panicky. “What could have happened to Jordan?” was the question.
The custodian cleaning the ladies’ room was interrogated. Maybe the youngster wandered in there by mistake. In as much as he cannot read which facility was which, there was that possibility. The employee had not seen the youth, he told his boss. The search continued.
Then an idea struck one of the patrons. Before calling the police in on this matter, try to think what would be going through the mind of a 6-year-old who was very tired and want to sleep? So, the family and the restaurant staff and manager examined each empty booth to see if the child had curled up on one of the empty seats and gone to sleep.
At that time of the evening, not many people were patronizing the premises. There was a good chance he could be sacked out somewhere in the surroundings. Again, no Jordan.
Finally, one person got a brainstorm and returned to the parking lot. Another question was asked, “Could there be a car that is parked in this lot that exactly similar to the one he came in?” Several people went from car to car in the dark of night hoping this hunch would pay off.
All of a sudden one of the patrons noticed a small child curled up in the back seat of a four-door late model car, fast asleep, wrapped in a light jacket. Presumably, he had climbed into what he thought was his mother’s car and quickly dozed off. Jane seeing her son quickly opened the door and called to her offspring, “Jordan, Jordan, wake up! You are in somebody else’s car!” The sigh of relief was heard when the words of relief rang out. “We found him and he’s all right!” There are no greater words to a mother than that.
Next time, try to keep the family together!
