As many years as it’s been since I had my own framing business, there was always one person, or should I say client, who stood out and remains in my memory today. When referring to the needs of the job he wanted to complete, he’d always start off his sentences with the words,
“Would you be so kind…”
Is it just me or has that word kind fallen out of our vocabulary? Whether it be on television or conversing with others, I never hear anyone use that word. Kind defined by Dictionary.com states, it has five meanings. First, it refers to “a kind and loving person.” Second, “having, showing or proceeding from benevolence: kind words.” Third, “indulgent, considerate or helpful.” In other words, be kind to animals. Fourth, “mild, gentle clement, as in-kind weather.” and in British dialect, “loving and affectionate.”
As a noun, the same website defines kind as, “a class or group of individual objects, people, animals, etc., of the same nature or character, or classified together because they have traits in common; category.” It may be interesting to note the origin of the word in question. “It was recorded before 900; Middle English kind (e) which at that time meant natural, well disposed.”
It has many synonyms, such as having a willingness to do good or give pleasure. Kind implies a deep-seated characteristic shown either habitually or on occasion by considerate behavior: a kind father. Kindhearted implies an emotional nature, sometimes easily imposed upon a kindhearted old woman. This category is associated with four meanings. First, it can be defined as “a class or group of individual objects, people, animals, etc., of the same nature or character, or classified together because they have traits in common; category.” Third, “a person or thing being of a particular character or class.” Fourth, “a more or less adequate example of something.” Others include having one’s heart in the right place; all heart; benevolent and gentle. To accompany this word are kinder and kindest.
This brings me to the usage of the word at hand. Why do you think we don’t hear that word used as much these days? When I heard that client in my shop use those three words, I was impressed. I knew he was well to do, but this expression separated him from the others. He acted and talked like a gentleman, much different than many of my other clients. Oh, I’m not coming down on them. There were some really nice people. One individual would bring me 15 to 20 items at once and he’d tell me, “Call me when they’re done,” and I’d take it from there.
Recently, I wrote a story for the Latrobe Bulletin for my Inside the Outdoors column called “Birding in Pennsylvania.” In it I talked about the many bird species in Pennsylvania. After naming some of the most common birds one may find in his or her back yard, the question one may ask is, “What kinds are on the endangered list?”
There’s an old saying, there are all kinds of people in this world. They make the world go round.
Just recently I received two books in the mail from Dynamic Catholic. The one that caught my attention first was titled “The Wisdom of the Saints, 365 Days of Inspiration.” It contains sayings from any saint for a particular day of the year.
As I read over each inspiration, I thought to myself, this is a really neat book. When the date came to be June 8, 2022, there was that word so fitting that I had to include this saying in this column. Saint Angela Merici stated, “You will accomplish more by kind words and a courteous manner than by anger or sharp rebuke, which should never be used except in necessity.”
I have the feeling the man in my shop was following this saint’s suggestion. In my opinion, she hit the nail on the head. Staying calm and collected will do one’s health better than losing one’s temper and becoming angry.
You kind of get the picture now?
