If I were to wish someone Merry Christmas a week or two after Dec. 25, some people may criticize me for doing so after what they consider one of two most important holidays of the year. Such is also the case with Easter. As a matter of fact, I greeted a close friend with the salutation, “Happy Easter” 14 days after April 9, the date that joyous season began, and he, too, questioned me as to the usage of those two words after that Sunday individuals here in the United States had family gatherings and Easter egg hunts. I had to educate him that just like the Christmas season, Easter has a five-week season that takes place right up to the Sunday of Pentecost, a day when the season ends, and a new period begins.

“The name Pentecost comes from the Greek word for ‘fiftieth’ (pentecoste),” so states the National Catholic website. It goes on to state, “The reason is that Pentecost is the fiftieth day (Greek, pentecoste humera) after Easter Sunday (on the Christian calendar.) This name came into use in the late Old Testament period and was inherited by the authors of the New Testament. In the Old Testament, it is referred to by several names: the feast of weeks, the feast of harvest, and the day of first fruits. In England (and English), it has also been known as ‘Whitsunday’ (White Sunday). This name is presumably derived from the white baptismal garments of those recently baptized.”

