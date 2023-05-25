If I were to wish someone Merry Christmas a week or two after Dec. 25, some people may criticize me for doing so after what they consider one of two most important holidays of the year. Such is also the case with Easter. As a matter of fact, I greeted a close friend with the salutation, “Happy Easter” 14 days after April 9, the date that joyous season began, and he, too, questioned me as to the usage of those two words after that Sunday individuals here in the United States had family gatherings and Easter egg hunts. I had to educate him that just like the Christmas season, Easter has a five-week season that takes place right up to the Sunday of Pentecost, a day when the season ends, and a new period begins.
“The name Pentecost comes from the Greek word for ‘fiftieth’ (pentecoste),” so states the National Catholic website. It goes on to state, “The reason is that Pentecost is the fiftieth day (Greek, pentecoste humera) after Easter Sunday (on the Christian calendar.) This name came into use in the late Old Testament period and was inherited by the authors of the New Testament. In the Old Testament, it is referred to by several names: the feast of weeks, the feast of harvest, and the day of first fruits. In England (and English), it has also been known as ‘Whitsunday’ (White Sunday). This name is presumably derived from the white baptismal garments of those recently baptized.”
What kind of feast was Pentecost in the Old Testament?
“It was a harvest festival,” so states the website. “signifying the end of the grain harvest. Deuteronomy 16 states, ‘You shall count seven weeks; begin to count the seven weeks from the time you first put the sickle to the standing grain. Then you shall keep the feast of weeks to the Lord your God with the tribute of a freewill offering from your hand, which you shall give as the Lord your God blesses you; and you shall rejoice before your Lord your God.”
How is Pentecost represented in the New Testament? Reading on Luke explains, “Thus it is written, that Christ should suffer and on the third day rise from the dead, and that repentance and forgiveness of sins should be preached in His name to all nations, beginning from Jerusalem. You are witness of these things. And behold, I send the promise of my Father upon you; But stay in the city, until you are clothed with power from on high (Luke 24:46-49).” Acts Two explains how the Holy Spirit is symbolized in the events of the day of Pentecost. “When the day of Pentecost had come, they were all together in one place. And suddenly a sound came from heaven like the rush of a mighty wind, and it filled all the house where they were sitting. And there appeared to them tongues as of fire, distributed and resting on each one of them. And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance.” This contains two notable symbols of the Holy Spirit and His activity: the elements of wind and fire. Wind is a basic symbol of the Holy Spirit, as the Greek word “Spirit” (Pneuma) also means “wind” and “breath.”
The website further explains, “Although the term used for ‘wind’ in this passage is ‘pnoe’ (a term related to pneuma), the reader is meant to understand the connection between the mighty wind and the Holy Spirit.” In referencing the symbol of fire, the Catechism of the Catholic Church made note, “While water signifies birth and the fruitfulness of life given in the Holy Spirit, fire symbolizes the transforming energy of the Holy Spirit’s actions.”
As it is explained in the Holy Scriptures, “The prayer of the prophet Elijah, who ‘arose like fire, and whose ‘word burned like a torch’ brought down fire from heaven on the sacrifice on Mount Carmel.” It was further stated, “In the form of tongues ‘as of fire,’ the Holy Spirit rests on the disciples on the morning of Pentecost and fills them with Himself.”
