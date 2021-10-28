Halloween, also referred as Allhalloween, All Hallows’ Eve, or All Saints’ Eve will be celebrated Oct. 31, this Sunday, the eve of the Western Christian feast of all Hallows’ Day. It is in celebration and remembrance of the dead, so states the website, www.calendardate.com.
“The word Halloween or Hallowe’en has a Christian origin dating back to 1745. Hallowe’en means Saints evening and Hallow by itself means saints. In time Hallow Even was changed to Halloween.”
Its history goes all the way back to the Gaelic pagan festival of Samhain. Hundreds of years ago, people dressed up as saints and went door-to-door, which is the origin of Halloween costumes and trick or treating. The pagan and Christian occasions hadn’t always been back -to-back, though. Up until the 7th century, All Hallow’s Eve or All Saints Day fell on May 13. In an attempt to offset with a religious celebration, Pope Boniface IV ultimately made the call to change the observance to its current Nov. 1 date.
The question may arise, “Why do we celebrate Halloween on Oct. 31?” According to www.countryliving.com, “It marked a pivotal time of year when seasons changed, but more importantly, observers also believed the boundary between this world and the next became especially thin at this time, enabling them to connect with the dead. This belief is shared by some other cultures; a similar idea is mentioned around the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, which also typically occurs in October and involves saying prayers for the dead. This is also where Halloween gains its ‘haunted’ connotations.
“The early pagan holiday of Samhain involved a lot of ritualistic ceremonies to connect to spirits, as the Celts were polytheistic. While there isn’t a lot of detail known about these celebrations, many believe the Celts celebrated in costume (granted, they were likely as simple as animal hides) as a disguise against ghosts, enjoyed special feasts, and made lanterns by hollowing out gourds (hence, the history of jack o’-lanterns). The term comes from an old Irish folk tale called “Stingy Jack.” Legend has it that Jack invited the Devil himself to have a drink with him. Jack wanted to get away with a free drink, so he tricked the devil into picking up his bar tab. After Jack passed away, he was prevented from moving on to the afterlife as punishment. He was cursed to eternally wander the Earth in the dead of the night, with only a single coal ember to guide him. He would place his light in a hollowed-out turnip. People began to call him Jack of the Lantern. The carved produce served as a deterrent to keep Jack away while lighting the way for the good spirits.
“It was the Irish who immigrated to America in the 1800s who found that pumpkins made for excellent carving. The traditions of lighting the way for spirits carried over and became associated with Halloween.”
Over time, as Christianity took over and the pagan undertones of the holiday were lessoned, the basic traditions of the holiday remained a part of pop-culture every year; they simply evolved and modernized.
“The mystical rituals of earlier times evolved into more lighthearted fun and games,” the website noted. “... Bobbing for apples, for example, became popular as a fortune telling game on Al Hallows Eve: Apples would be selected to represent all of a woman’s suitors, and the guy-er, apple she ended up biting into would supposedly represent her future husband. In fact, Halloween previously posed a huge (albeit rather superstitious) matchmaking opportunity for young women in the 19th century.”
Many people were said to dress up as saints and recite songs or verses door to door. Children would also go door to door asking for ‘soul cakes,’ a treat like biscuits. Candy was given to children in the mid-1900s to persuade them from committing holiday pranks. Young Scottish and Irish pranksters got the idea to dress up on frightening-looking garb. Thus, Halloween costumes became scary, spooky, funny and creative all at the same time.
