Some time ago, I heard that if one is stricken or gifted by the droppings of a flying creature, that is the sign that one will have good fortune. I’m not sure that it is true. I have only to think back when I was in high school and had just left the premises and decided to head down to the business district. No sooner did I get to the bottom of the hill at Allegheny River Boulevard did I decide to open my report card and see how well I had done.

All of a sudden, the right-side page of the booklet received a black and white splat that I didn’t see coming. Maybe it was meant to be, to cover up the “D” that I was not expecting. After all, didn’t one say, “God works in mysterious ways?” Maybe the Holy Spirit called out to a bird perched out on a branch and made an abrupt command similar to “Now!” and the bird reacted as it was told.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.