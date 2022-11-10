Some time ago, I heard that if one is stricken or gifted by the droppings of a flying creature, that is the sign that one will have good fortune. I’m not sure that it is true. I have only to think back when I was in high school and had just left the premises and decided to head down to the business district. No sooner did I get to the bottom of the hill at Allegheny River Boulevard did I decide to open my report card and see how well I had done.
All of a sudden, the right-side page of the booklet received a black and white splat that I didn’t see coming. Maybe it was meant to be, to cover up the “D” that I was not expecting. After all, didn’t one say, “God works in mysterious ways?” Maybe the Holy Spirit called out to a bird perched out on a branch and made an abrupt command similar to “Now!” and the bird reacted as it was told.
Anyway, I did get the page partially clean when I had to return the card back to my homeroom teacher. I’ve always believed in the theory of Murphy’s Law. If there is the slightest chance something may happen to you, it will. This is proof, “Murph,” and I have something in common.
Anyone who is acquainted with me by now knows I love sayings. One of my favorites is “I’ll see you next time I’m looking at you at me unless you see me first!”
I never could quite get the gist of “Thoughts of goodness come the heart.” This must mean there are options concerning this organ. Yes, we all know blood comes from the heart. It is our life-producing liquid that enters through our whole system. Contained within all the important elements such as red and white cells, it is manifested in the oxygen we breathe.
How about if we changed the word “heart” and inserted other organs? Would that work? “Thoughts of goodness come from the spleen?” “Thoughts of goodness come from the thyroid?” or “Thoughts of goodness come from the liver.” None of these organs fit, do they? It’s the heart that give’s life and goodness. So, it would only make sense we stick with the verbiage.
As a result, when a gift is given, from the heart, there is nothing more meant than something given as a pleasant gesture, as was the case in my many years of growing up and older. Today, I’m not sure what is going through people’s minds. I know times have changed and one has to be ever so careful in gift-giving. Could it be that the liver has replaced the heart?
One of our favorite sayings my brother, Bob, and I like to exchange is an expression my mother used to share with us. She’d often tell us, “Tomorrow is another day.” That was her way of reminding us that it is better for us to forget the shortcomings of today and remember that tomorrow will bring better days ahead. If we start tomorrow with a positive attitude, who knows what can be accomplished.
Tomorrow is left wide open. We are invited to experience new directions, different food, and possibly meet new acquaintances. We may be moving to new homes, driving new cars, or traveling to never-seen landscapes.
As you may have read in September, I reached my 79th birthday. There are all kinds of sayings that come to mind pertaining to these the “golden years.” Two I’ll mention and one I’ll forgo for the sake that it’s off color.
Sir Norman Wilson, an English actor and singer, was not only well-known for his many talents, but also being witty as well. One of the comments he made stated, “As you get older, three things happen. The first is your memory goes, and I can’t remember the other two.” Actress Betty White was also profound in her senior years. I had to chuckle when she stated, “My mother always used to say: the older you get, the better you get, unless you are a banana!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.