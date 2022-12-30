If you were to ask your neighbor, “Did you take down your tree and trimmings yet?” how many would respond to the negative? “The experts state that the statistics speak for themselves.” The Home Décor Report from Opendoor found that “51% of their respondents take decorations down right around New Year’s Day, though 84% wait until later in January.”
If we could bunch individuals together in groups as to when people do take their décor down, many may have added the task to the top of their New Year’s Resolutions’ list first?
Many persons consider Dec. 25 the date when Christmas ends. They couldn’t be farther from the truth.
Just because Dec. 31 marks the end of the year, Christmas season is not over. A good percentage of people don’t box up their decorations and lights until Jan. 6, the date that marks the end of the Christmas season. Others will take down their artificial Christmas tree, wreath or holiday décor during the week following New Year’s Day so as to start the year anew or wait until Jan. 6 as the final day to remove all holiday décor.
Known as Little Christmas, Three Kings Day, or Epiphany, the latter tells of the manifestation of the Lord or the Feast of Lights, which has been celebrated in the East and West since at least the fourth century A.D., and probably before that; in fact, it predates Christmas itself.
The Feast of Epiphany originally commemorated the Nativity of the Lord, his appearing to the world for the first time, and the beginning of his saving work. From the perspective of religious tradition, it is the day that the Magi (the Three Kings) brought gifts to the infant Jesus, so it makes sense for many to mark this as the last day of the Christmas season. They were gold, frankincense and myrrh, gifts worthy of a king, all having significant value.
Experts have revealed another 31% said decorations should come down by Jan. 15, while 33% extended the line to Feb. 1.
A tree farmer was heard saying, ”The best time to take a live tree down from its holder is when the needles are falling, the limbs are stiff and droopy, it smells musty rather than like citrus or pine, and the tree doesn’t seem to be taking in much or any water.”
I remember when my wife and I had our first (and last) Christmas tree which we erected in our first apartment. Putting it up was a breeze. What joy we had placing it perfectly in the holder on the floor and then steadying in such a way that we thought it safe. We then commenced to add lights, tinsel and colorful bulbs. When all was said and done, we reclined on our couch and admired the freshly cut tree that would become our centerpiece of beauty reminding us of the Nativity and a feeling that Christmas was in the air.
Several weeks after the big day, we looked closely at the reminder of Christmas and saw that time had come and we better start slowly boxing up our traditional keepsakes that hung on the tree and prepare them for storage in the basement where all our treasures fit perfectly. My wife was the perfect packer and knew where everything would be placed. Consequently, we didn’t have to give it much thought.
After removing it from the holding device, we bound it together as tightly as we could and attempted to remove it to the outside of the building. Mentally, we had everything in place. Physically, a few needles decided to descend. As we got closer to the middle of the room, half of the little green attachments were lying prone to each other. By the time we got to the door, most were lying half in the living room and half in the hall.
It became apparent. No more live trees will be entering the Chestnut Street apartment complex.
According to www.today.com, a tree farmer in North Carolina stated, “The undressing of a Christmas tree has become an opinionated topic — no one is right or wrong.”
