Don’t we just hate those times? We leave our living rooms and go into our kitchen only to stop dead in our tracks and mumble that famous line, “What did I come in here for?” Considering you are human like the rest of us, like death, it happens to everybody.
Not long ago, I had a therapist come to my home for some treatment. In the course of our conversation, she stated, “I was going into my son’s room and when I got there, I forgot why I was there.” These were the words coming from a middle-aged woman, possibly in her 40s? It then occurred to me, this wasn’t only a senior thing, but affects anyone at any age.
Every morning I watch Mass on my computer. The screen is big enough to see so following along is easy. The thing I don’t care for are the small boxes to the right that advertise everything from making tasty chicken to featuring rock and roll groups such as The Platters. If I wanted to hear that group or any group of that era, I could easily Google them at any given time except this time. I’m trying to discipline myself to have a mindset and not let these advertisements destroy this hour of worship. It is my belief one has to learn to discipline him or herself.
In this day and age, many distractions can occur. All one needs to do is walk among others whether in a church or downtown Latrobe and many ideas go through one’s mind. “I wonder if so and so still frequents The Latrobe Art Center?” as I look in the direction of the gallery. “Golly, I wonder if she’s married,” as a young girl walks by as I was looking out my bedroom window. “I wonder if that fellow is dating that woman sitting beside him,” watching Sunday TV Mass at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, and so forth and so on. The whole trick is to work out a plan, so not to feel trapped by these expectancies.
Try to work out a plan of attack a day ahead of time. I made up my mind, I’m going to concentrate on the priest during this programing and not even look at all at the ads. Maybe I should unplug my phone and put my cell phone where it won’t bother me. Don’t let technology control you. You control it.
Be as comfortable as possible. Since I am housebound, my comfort comes in the way of a rollator, sitting on the seat with four wheels that’s holding me up. I guess one could say I wheel and deal!
It’s hard to escape noise every day all day long. Develop some quiet time in the course of one’s day or evening and sit peacefully, possibly praying or meditating. Start with maybe five minutes daily and eventually increase the time spread. Like a bucket of water, thoughts will fill one’s mind and interrupt one’s peacefulness. Go back to the start. Then try again. At first it’s very hard, but it can be accomplished.
If one really wants to get things done, do so with baby steps. Set small goals instead of big ones.
Healthy adults need seven to nine hours of sleep a night. I like to strive for that many but sometimes I don’t get as much as I should. I go to bed early with hopes that I’ll have a good night’s sleep. At the times I can’t fall asleep, I just lie still knowing my body is getting rest anyway. Then when I finally do get to sleep, I can only hope and pray I’ll be healthy enough to accomplish my goals the next day.
If ever there is a word that should be plastered throughout one’s house, it’s the word “focus.” Write it down on pieces of paper and put them where it can be a visual reminder. One won’t have to worry about distractions using this plan.
I daily ride my recumbent bike. Even though I see motorists go by, my muscles are screaming, “Push Pee Vee, push!” No time for distractions!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.