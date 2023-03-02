I have always hated four-letter words especially those that have vulgar conations affiliated with them. Not only do I hate those words, but when I hear someone in church say them, that particularly grates me. Don’t they know that they are in God’s house? Maybe they don’t know, God is not in favor of their vocabulary.

I happened to be browsing the internet and discovered in the Free Dictionary, there are 149,165 four-letter words. If one wishes to narrow down the number of words with the same word count, the Scrabble Players Dictionary states there are there are 3,996 four-letter words officially in its book. That’s still a lot of words.

