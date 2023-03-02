I have always hated four-letter words especially those that have vulgar conations affiliated with them. Not only do I hate those words, but when I hear someone in church say them, that particularly grates me. Don’t they know that they are in God’s house? Maybe they don’t know, God is not in favor of their vocabulary.
I happened to be browsing the internet and discovered in the Free Dictionary, there are 149,165 four-letter words. If one wishes to narrow down the number of words with the same word count, the Scrabble Players Dictionary states there are there are 3,996 four-letter words officially in its book. That’s still a lot of words.
For all intents and purposes, I’m going to speak about two today that I can’t stand. The first one is easy. That word really gets under my skin.
When I attended Oakmont High School, I was given a class in typing. I am proud to say I used a Pica Typewriter and could punch out 100 words a minute. I was taught by a gentleman who not only knew his job, but also instructed me how to fire a 22-gauge rifle on the rifle team. He made a marksman out of me.
I sure wish I had that ability. Now, instead of touch-typing, I’m going about it one finger at a time. It takes so much longer, but at least I am getting the job done.
I remember when my uncle used to take me skiing up on Laurel Mountain. I was the novice, and he was the expert. I was being taught by an instructor all the time while he whizzed down the mountain hillside in no time at all. One day as I was trying to ski down a slope, I turned a certain way and twisted my ankle. I went down with a thud. Who said it was easy?
I have one of these fancy contraptions known to many as a computer. The other four-letter that I will talk about is the word hate. But I’ll mention it here because my feelings are starting to surface when I even hear the word computer. I’ve gotten so mad at it that I’ve wanted to throw it through my window and hear it smash on the alley below. There is only one problem. I would have to wait seven weeks to get a new window!
Recently, I got a computer man in to fix my computer. Previous to his coming, I was typing along at 12-point when all of a sudden, the screen jumped down to 5-point and then the screen went blank. When the man came in to fix it, he told me I went into “View” and clicked something I shouldn’t have. I told him I’ve never ever opened “View” and didn’t know what he was talking about. Then he used that vulgar word. Your problem is easy to fix. You hit ___ when you should have hit ___. See, that fixed the problem. I tried to assure him I never opened “View.” I don’t think he believed me.
He spent the whole day reviewing my book. I never told him to do that. Then he handed me a hefty bill. I went into shock. The next day I tried to open my screen to view my periodical. My computer was frozen. I had to re-type the manuscript all over again.
The other four-letter word is hate. There is too much of it surfacing nowadays. First of all, it is my opinion that no citizen of this country should have the privilege of owning an AK-47. More people who have one think it is their right to walk into schools, synagogues, or places where large groups of people are meeting and open fire on persons. The hate in this country is increasing. People have killed their mates, children or bystanders for no reason at all. There has to be stricter enforcement. In addition to removing the weapons, I believe these culprits should do hard labor and make restitution for their acts. Let’s bring back God’s love and get rid of this four-letter word.
