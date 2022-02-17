As I was having a conversation with a friend, I told the fellow, whom I’ll call Jeff, that I had to go to participate in a funeral the following day, after which he stated, “You don’t have to go, you want to go.” He opened up a new can of worms of thought for this column. He was right, you know. I didn’t have to go at all, but something told me in my heart that I wanted to go and so I had a “mindset,” if that is the proper terminology.
Most of the decisions we make in life center around those two words — having and wanting — but I think most of us rarely give it a thought that our desires are driven by underlying patterns of brainwaves, whereby we arrive at the decision of what we are going to do and when we are going to do it.
Josie Armanto of Lincoln, Nebraska, had four meetings she knew she must attend in two weeks. What made her feel so compelled to be present? Did someone suggest her presence would be necessary? Or was she influenced by receiving a stipend if she taught a class at this destination? Which one of the three would be your biggest influence? I would lean toward the latter, and I believe most other folks would, too.
Doesn’t receiving some kind of paycheck have a lot to do with how we schedule our day’s activities? All of us have bills to pay. That’s life, and the way it’s always been, and always will. We have to make payments even though we may not want to. What separates the haves from the wants is the desire to be in good standing with our fellow citizens. Failure to pay the mortgage, car payments, or credit card debts will only result in more debt, and none of us want that.
As I see it, we are living in an interesting time. As I was growing up, people struggled more to make sure bills were paid to the very best of their ability. Their wants came as a means of saving up for that particular thing. “You have to put so much in your piggy bank until you have so much to buy that doll you want,” grandma may have told her granddaughter. I wonder how many children today even have one of the containers.
What’s hard for me to figure out is how every kid on the block can have a cell phone? When I priced these things, they cost somewhere in the proximity of $100 per month. In my mind, that was too much money for me to spend. It became a matter of priorities. Which became more important, paying for medicines or gasoline or owning the newest technological device to listen to Susie’s voice or Teddy’s choices of where to buy pizza that day?
When I was in junior high school in Oakmont, I recall wanting to have a Shakespeare fishing rod. “I have to have one,” I told my parents, to which they stated, “You will have to save up for one,” and that I did. I think it took me all of three months before receiving the seven-foot, dark-pink rod in the mail. To this day, I’ll never forget taking it out of the tube and admiring something for which I worked very hard.
As a youth, there were many things I wanted but never got. On the other hand, I received blessings for which I was well pleased. That proved to me that it was perfectly all right if I didn’t get all my wants, for my parents knew best, and since I was being raised under their roof, I would let them decide what was best for me at that time.
My wants and haves took me in various directions as I aged. Not having God in my life took me down one path. Only after changing my course of directions and receiving Jesus Christ into my life did my whole life turn around. God gave me what I had searched for: love, peace and joy, all free gifts!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.