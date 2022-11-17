Every year families from all over the United States travel from near and far to sit around the dining room table to feast on their favorite meal — mainly turkey, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, corn, green beans, and candied yams — not to mention the stuffing that makes the meal complete. Some people may also put gravy on their mashed potatoes. And if there still is room, the favored dessert will be pumpkin or pecan pie.
It’s become a formality that Thanksgiving not only has certain traditions associated with it, but the gifts of gratitude that coincide with the yearlong events beginning with the roots of the word itself.
When visiting the in-laws, I was reminded to “Keep your prayer short. We don’t want the food to get cold.”
According to the National Geographic, every fourth Thursday of November, Americans gather around tables to share what they’ve been most thankful for from the previous year. If we trace the roots of our English word thank, it goes all the way back to the Latin tongere, or “think.” When we say “thanks,” or “thank you,” we are saying, “I will remember (think of) what you did for me.” Or to expand that idea, “I will think of you or what you did for me.” I like that idea; it ties gratitude to a person, whether human or divine.
Historians long considered the first Thanksgiving to have taken place in 1621. Over the years, the word “thanksgiving” has changed its meaning. Originally an English tradition, days of Thanksgiving were marked by religious services to give thanks to God or to celebrate a bountiful harvest.
According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the word “thanks” progressed from being “a favorable thought or feeling” to “a thought or feeling directed toward a person (but unexpressed)” to “the expression of gratitude.” “Thank you” began as a thought connecting favor to a person, then ultimately became the expression of that thought to the person responsible for the favor.
The roots of “thank you” go back further than Old English and Latin. Thanksgiving was a significant dimension of religious life in the Old Testament. The words thank, thankful, thanksgiving, and thanksgivings appear 68 times in the Old Testament and another 63 times in the New Testament in the New King James Version Bible.
The first recorded religious Thanksgiving Day in Plymouth took place a full two years after the 1621 feast. It celebrated the end of a two-month drought, a new look at Thanksgiving. Later Thanksgivings celebrated military victories over Native Americans.
During the 1621 harvest celebration certain foods took center stage. They included venison, corn, shellfish, cornmeal, dried berries, pumpkin, and the big bird – turkey. According to the fifth edition of Holiday Symbols and Customs (National Geographic), the pilgrims and Native Americans likely hunted and served wild fowl, like geese, duck or turkey. The native, large remains of whatever birds were roasted one day were thrown in a pot and boiled to make a broth for the next day, similar to gravy. The custom of snapping the turkey’s wishbone, brings luck to the person who gets the larger half, can be traced back to the Romans. It was certainly a well-established tradition and was given a boost after World War II with a full-scale campaign for the bird.
At the time, thanksgiving days were usually declared by governors or priests. George Washington frequently declared days of thanksgiving during his tenure as general of the Continental Army.
In 1941, the U.S. Congress passed a joint resolution that established the last Thursday in November as Thanksgiving Day. The holiday has become an excuse to gather with family and eat good food.
Now Americans eat more than 690 million pounds of turkey every Thanksgiving, according to Holiday Symbols and Customs (National Geographic). The tradition of serving pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving, the most iconic of the pies, may have been an important early American holiday staple. Native Americans introduced pilgrims to the gourd, so it’s likely that pilgrims mashed it into sauces for the meat or mixed into stuffing. Mashed potatoes and other dishes are also more recent traditions for Thanksgiving meals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.