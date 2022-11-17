Every year families from all over the United States travel from near and far to sit around the dining room table to feast on their favorite meal — mainly turkey, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, corn, green beans, and candied yams — not to mention the stuffing that makes the meal complete. Some people may also put gravy on their mashed potatoes. And if there still is room, the favored dessert will be pumpkin or pecan pie.

It’s become a formality that Thanksgiving not only has certain traditions associated with it, but the gifts of gratitude that coincide with the yearlong events beginning with the roots of the word itself.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.