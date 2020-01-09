Inasmuch as the March for Life date is approaching, I began to think about babies and just how they were created. Now, that may sound funny, coming from a senior who is well aware of the ins and the outs of the birds and the bees. As I was sitting at a funeral Mass for a friend in October did little tidbits of information enter my mind from a whole new perspective concerning the forming of a baby from “S to Z.”
It goes without saying that for those who need a clue as to what it takes to form a fetus, a sperm and an egg cell have to have a little rendezvous.
If there was any conversation in the matter, one might hear, “Hiya, Egg Cell. My name is Sperm and I was just heading north from the south and wondered if we could get together?” “Sounds like a plan,” Cell said, and the rest is history.
Here is where the twist to this new relationship becomes reality at best. One might think I’m making jest of this serious matter, but not in the slightest.
The act of reproduction is a serious matter. However, some take it as an act of recreation, something to do just to pass the time. They don’t take into consideration that what might result is the formation of an actual human being — you heard me, an actual human being, and not establishing a clump of protoplasm. I can prove I’m right in what I stated above.
If one were to take an eyedropper and fill it with a liquid of one’s own choosing, and then press once on the rubber end dispensing the fluid into a small dish, the mass could be seen lying on its base. Next, a matter is procured and put in a new, clean eyedropper and the same procedure is conducted. It lands on the initial substance. The two have become one, mixed together, as in a relationship of sorts, each becoming familiar with the intricacies of the other.
Here is where reality sets in and fantasy falls away. One can put two entities together, but I don’t care what one does, they will always just be a mixture of ‘A and B.’ But if our Creator enters the picture and makes it His creation, they are not two substances anymore, but His cells to do what He sees fit. When put together, they can’t make a baby, plain and simple, but when a higher power gets involved, the union of sperm to an egg cell react in such a way that a zygote is formed leading to the development of an embryo, a new life springs forth and a fetus is formed.
One can now compare it to a relationship of one to another. Growth depends upon nourishment and nutrients to an existing organism extends life. One can state that there was a relationship of the eyedropper substances of one to another, and they became integral parts of each other, but that’s where it stopped. Nothing can continue from this state of being. Stir it up and it may look pretty, but in essence, it’s pretty dead.
What’s to come is truly amazing. Through divine intervention, a body is formed, curvatures of the face become apparent, and even digits take shape, each separate, extending outward, away from the body.
Is there any conceivable chance those eyedropper substances could take this route on their own? No way, José!
Meditating on how things are formed without God here, I think of man-made molds. If the eyedropper fluids could have been deposited around some mold, maybe a frozen delight on a stick may have been the outcome, but surely not a baby.
It must be concluded that the human being in the womb of the mother isn’t human flesh dangling inside her body, but God’s creation and possession, as well. You may be an atheist, agnostic, or of one of various religions. The truth is evident. Our beginning was not from an eyedropper. Our debt is through Him for whom we are.
