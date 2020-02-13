That’s one of my favorite words. “Why?” one may ask. For me, that’s an easy answer. You can’t talk about one thing without keeping in the back of my mind something else. It could be the goodness of one thing that makes another better. Or, on the flip side, it may be a contributing factor whereby something is made worse.
The ingredient sugar, added to a mix, will make a muffin, for example, taste sweeter. On the other hand, adding something tart instead will give the food very compatible with coffee a less desirable food serving.
Many of us have heard something about our grandparents. The expression was often stated, “They were made one for another.” The last two words directs one to sense not only the title, but one of everlasting goodness.
One should pretty much have the idea as to my line of thinking. Let me dwell on four words, all of which are coupled together initially, but also with other individual components. I am referring to faith, hope, love and charity.
We don’t always have to use “faith” from a religious standpoint, even though that may enter one’s mind right off the bat. Having faith in something or somebody having numerous options. I have faith that my fishing reel will work perfectly. Janet has faith that her car will transport her to work and back home. And Ken has faith in his wife that she will always be the perfect wife he expects her to be.
I look at these four words as “serving together” and not apart from each other. Not there, but self-understood, in my opinion, is the word trust. A matter of fact, trust (faith) is the one word that leads us to hope that something will or won’t be. Knocking down the building blocks of trust will cause ‘hope’ to also deteriorate.
One can’t have faith in someone to the full degree from the very beginning. It comes in steps. How many times have one heard a woman state, “I don’t know if I can trust him.”
“Having faith in…” plays right along with “trust,” doesn’t it?
Touching upon the subject of one’s relationship to God, or the Trinity, as far as that goes, what it comes down to is a two-way street. He’s (They) always had faith and trust in us. We, through free will, have chosen to have faith and trust in Him (Them) via baby steps.
When I was growing up as a child, I was introduced to a song, “We’re Building a City.” Sung by Cliff Bergdahl, it went like this, “We’re building a city, we’re building a city, digging and dumping we’re working all together…” The wording fits so well into understanding creativity the faith to hope of what’s to come.
Anytime we are piecing together thoughts, there will always be strong and weak characteristics. Just as the song implies, we have to search and grasp for the good and not dwell on the negative. If one is to build a relationship, one’s faith will result in hope of possible everlasting goodness. And if we let it develop, we have only the expectancy of the feeling of love to dwell within us.
Whether “we’re building a city” with neighbor or with God, these three components should automatically lead to the unconditional love of selflessness coupled with an attitude of giving whether it is physical or physical. If we are full of faith, hope and love, it’s a no brainer, charity will automatically be dealt from the heart. We do it, not because someone tells us we have to be good servants, but because it’s our nature as a result of “working all together.”
Tomorrow, Feb. 14, is Valentine’s Day. One may define it as a time to rekindle relationships, letting his or her significant others love exists between the two (or more, possibly family and pet members).
But examining one’s relationship to another, or to God, as well, don’t faith, hope, love and charity all work together for those who love another?
Frank Sinatra’s song, “Love and Marriage,” had a line from it that fits here, “You can’t have one without the other.”
How are you coupled?
