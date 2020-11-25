It’s often been said in the past, “Once people get older, it becomes harder and harder to change.” I’ll be the first to admit the truth to that statement. As a matter of fact, I’ll resist those who think I can do things differently just by snapping one’s fingers.
But here we are, stuck in a whole new way of living, not just us seniors, but persons of all ages. Change has come upon us as a result of life-changing rules of conduct thanks to the coronavirus pandemic that has left millions of people sick all over the world, not to mention the large number of persons dead. And the sad thing is, it doesn’t appear to be coming to an end any time soon.
Here we are, during the end of November already, where normally families would be making arrangements to gather around the dining room table and “gluttonize.” That’s a Pee Vee term which implies “cramming as much food down one’s throat as possible until one feels overly bloated.” The name of the holiday gluttonizing is performed at is Thanksgiving.
We are told that it will be best that instead of traveling, we stay home. Stay clear of large family gatherings, wear facial masking, practice social distancing, and wash hands frequently.
It’s true. We all look forward to something. Those who have large families love to get together. On the flip side of the coin are individuals such yours truly who are loners. There is no real changing of lifestyles to any extreme, because most every day is the same except the one day out of the week we set aside to worship God.
In the past, I was invited over to people’s homes to celebrate the big day. Most the time, I gluttonized. Only once was I left to dine by my lonesome, foraging out of a box of Cheerios and having my brain frazzled by more college football than my eyes wished to dwell upon. The irony of the whole thing was that the person who invited me to her home was none other than the cook from the college I was attending. There was certainly a lesson learned here. Don’t count on all your dreams coming true. Just be grateful for all your blessings.
As I noted before, we are definitely in a time of change due to no fault of our own — more than likely. I state it that way because if you decided to play cat and mouse with the rules and were bitten on your butt, yes, it is your fault you ended up sick. But, if you took all precautionary measures and got COVID, I imagine one could call that fate. We all have to deal a new deck of cards. We can’t and mustn’t live like we did before the whole thing started back in January. Praying for and depending upon only the bigger blessings in life are part of the past. What we must be doing now is realizing that every little plus and negative blessings that enter our life were given to us for a certain reason, and we must be eternally grateful despite the hardships we may have to encounter.
What I’m hearing about so much of nowadays is the deaths of people all over the nation and throughout the world. It doesn’t take much for my thought process to carry me off into a line of thinking concerning the wearing or not wearing of the recommended masks. I state this because people have told me that few individuals wear masks in Latrobe. I’m different. I’m very strict about following that rule in as much as my body is riddled with diseases. I love writing this column. I hope to live into 2021 and let the Lord lead me to do more.
In conclusion, think positive, test negative! While meditating, consider the many little facts that whatever happens comes your way as acts of reasons. The big blessings will definitely stand out, but so will the little ones once they are taken into consideration. Be optimistic. Stay well. Happy Thanksgiving!
