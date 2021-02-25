I’m guilty of it and most likely, so are you. As a matter of fact, very few of us don’t use idioms. “And what are they?” one may ask. “An idiom is a commonly used expression whose meaning does not relate to the literal meaning of its words.” Formally defined, “An idiom is a group of words established by usage as having a meaning not deducible from those of the individual words.”
Now, that may sound a little bit hazy to begin with, but by the time I finish writing this column, I’m sure you will get the picture what those five letters mean (six, if you pluralize it). I can’t help but imagine that every country has people living in it that use some form of idioms that make their language more personable.
To state that what just happened to you “was a blessing in disguise” is the idiomatic way of pointing out that what just happened was “A good thing that seemed bad at first but turned out to be a real godsend.”
Did you ever “beat around the bush?” If I had taken away the word “the” and added the word “a”, the whole meaning would have come out differently. It may have been interpreted that someone was taking a hoe to some vegetation.
Has your income tax ever been mailed in past April 15? You may sputter the words, “Well, better late than never!”
I can’t tell you how many times I had to have a procedure done at the hospital. I’d probably state, “just go ahead and do it. I know I have to get it done eventually.” Of course, by using an idiom, my thoughts may be conveyed by saying, “I have to bite the bullet!”
Performers have been known to wish their fellow actors and actresses, “break a leg!” before beginning the performance. That is another way of stating, “good luck!”
Many a time in my past I worked with others constructing a project or tearing something down. When it got a little much, someone would call out to the other stating, “Hey Tom, lets call it a day,” and the workers would go home.
One can certainly say that the storming of the capitol on January 6 got out of hand. The idiom applied here means “getting out of control.”
How many times has someone confronted you and stated in no uncertain terms, “Hey Larry, get your act together!” This person was not talking about a stage performance, but to “work better or leave.”
How many times when doing my pencil drawings did I have “to go back to the drawing board.” Essentially, what I had to do was scrap my attempt and start over.
It’s so easy nowadays to get depressed in as much as many of us are quarantined and don’t motivate ourselves to be creative, do some reading, or call someone on the phone. “Hang in there.” In other words, “don’t give up.”
A woman who shared employment with me in at a hotel in Maine said to fellow workers one evening, “My favorite time at night is ‘hitting the sack.’” What she was referring to was “going to sleep.”
One idiom people have bombarded me with is the expression, “It’s not rocket science.” I am not a fast learner, so statements like that are not appreciated.
When you want to make someone feel good about his or her achievements, compliment him or her by stating, “You’re on the ball!” In other words, you are telling this person he or she is “doing a good job.”
When you are “letting someone off the hook,” you weren’t using them as bait. Instead, you “were not holding that person responsible for a particular act.”
A friend called me recently to ascertain whether or not I would like to come into some fast money. I declined.
The idiom, “no pain, no gain” falls right into line here. I told him “I’d rather work for my income rather than have it given to me freely.”
“Time flies when you’re having fun.” “You don’t notice how long something lasts when it’s fun.”
I hope my sharing of these idioms made you smile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.