I’ve come to the conclusion that after enjoying more than 55 years of professional writing, my two favorite punctuations are the period and a comma. The reason for this is simple. They both play into life’s decisions wherever we go and whatever we do. It’s as simple as that. Tied together with ‘freewill,’ one’s whole life’s decisions are based around these three components.
Let’s start with the ‘period.’ How I love that word! Imagine for example, you are driving your car along Ligonier Street in Latrobe and you come to the intersection where the main throughway comes to the junction with Main Street. You look up and see that the yellow light has suddenly turned red. In your mind, you know that the signal means ‘stop.’ That color could be interpreted as a period. After all, periods are meant for you to press the brake and conclude the thoughts or motions that previously did not conflict with motion.
Where freewill enters in is that little voice that goes off in one’s head stating, “Should I obey or don’t even give a thought?” What one will find out all through today’s column is that both the period and the comma are indicative of two forces in one’s life, God and Satan.
Before I go on, I have to be very emphatic when I state, “Yes, there is a devil.” Don’t fool oneself by ignoring the most important truths of one’s life. There is a God (good) and His counterforce, the Prince of Darkness (evil). Our conscience dictates whether we actually stop at ‘periods’ or actually succumb to the actions of the devil and let our freewill talk us into going beyond the period, talking ourselves beyond the stopping point and allowing ourselves to go beyond the ‘dot’ creating a ‘comma.’
Just envision that punctuation inscription. It is actually made up of two markings. One that shows a solid period, and then another such label that starts on its top and then “flows” over its right side. That flowing action is our thoughtlessness of giving in to what was once a good decision and allowing ourselves and actions be led in the opposite direction.
What comes to my mind is ‘The Lord’s Prayer’ when it states, lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. Another way of putting it, then, I would state, “may we not fall to the direction of the comma (evil) but keep us placed in that which is Godly or good.”
There are those who have taken ‘freewill’ out of context. It doesn’t mean one can do anything anytime, but being aware that one will be confronted with the threat that we will be tempted with various paths to take in life, and I stress, we must think before we act or we will be sucked down the tubes of no return to a place called, ‘Hell.’
When people tell me, “One can’t believe the Bible because it was written so long ago,” or that “God doesn’t exist,” or “If it makes me feel good, I will live the way I want despite what others tell me,” does one see the periods and the commas come to play? They are there, folks. One’s freewill has dictated one to either stay still and God will bless them for it or go forth and let the devil control one. One could conclude that’s “hook, line, and sinker,” or simply put, “hook, line, and sink one!” Where? That’s for the reader to decide. In my opinion, it tells me one thing. An ungodly decision has been made due to freewill thinking. Satan has his hooks attached, and his line is pulling one right into his den. If one was living for God, that period would be glowing. A piece of bread would be pure white. But by saying, “I don’t agree. After all, I have freewill thinking,” that action of following that comma may lead it to become “Commatoast,” a PeeVeeism for ‘charred black by the fires of Hell.’
Is your destiny to be in ecstasy with God or a life without Him?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.