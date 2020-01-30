Don’t even think I’m going there! No, I’m not going to talk about that electronic gadget that you possibly are carrying in your purse, pocket or on the car dashboard somewhere. Put it out of your mind right now!
Instead, I am going to make reference to a few of the 37.2 trillion cells that are found in your body and will probably zero in on the brain’s makeup of only 100 billion tissue substances that are comprised within that skull.
You can imagine by now that me, the gimped geezer, has a lot going on upstairs. Anyone who reads my columns may have similar issues as I do. It makes life challenging at best.
Just the other morning, I realized the process of opening my eyes and seeing the ceiling panels was a nightmare. I wanted to keep sleeping because of the dream of not only seeing my wife, Teri, who was talking to me, but I to her. Some of you may not think that’s any big deal, except the fact that my wife died in April 2018. She was the gal I wanted some 45 years ago, and still do. I was told some people never heal after the passing of a loved one. Could I be one of those?
Those questions that one answers on a daily basis as a result of voices one hears in one’s mind, generate one’s actions, whether they be movements of body parts, how one speaks or what one doesn’t say, but “bite your tongue,” as the saying goes.
Even being distracted from what one is to be doing, there are little voices leading one astray, tugging and pulling one away from one’s key focus. Before one knows it, those cells have emitted what one is having for dinner, how to build a birdhouse, or, “Should I call the furnace man for the yearly inspection tomorrow?”
One might be cooking, and cell talk promotes one to add a tablespoon more sugar “just for the heck of it,” or leave the cookies in the oven a few more minutes, or clean off the stove before watching TV. Girls, it all originates .28 inches below and down into the depths of one’s skull. For guys, it’s only .25 inches below the skin layer of the top of the head.
Back on Oct. 10, I was reading a letter to the tditor from Latrobe resident Sue Sagan. There was one paragraph that came out of her brain matter that attracted my attention, in particular. I quote, “The Constitution used to stand for something, but under this current administration, it’s just an old piece of paper, crumbling with age, and our morals, our love for country, our fellow man, and our ‘liberty and justice for all,’ are crumbling right along with it.”
Now, I’m almost certain those proclamations of cells’ content did not spring forth all at once, but one cell telling another cell, “Hey, something’s a bit putrid here. Maybe we should take all the vibrations we aren’t happy about and store them in cell number 222,838.00.
There was one word in her quote that summed up everything that exited those cells. Defined, “Breaking or falling apart into small fragments, especially as a part of a process of deterioration,” the word, “crumbling” stated twice jumped out at me as to state that a cell had just opened its door and bellowed out, “You know that anything that crumbles cannot be fixed, for the pieces cannot be put back together again. Once something ends up in such a state, one may try to reshape the thing that has lost its structure, but it can’t be done!”
With that, another cell opened its doors and yelled out, “Did you ever see a cookie crumble? Try taking all those crumbs and rearrange them so they look like the yummy morsel we like to dunk into our milk or munch on between meals. It can’t be done!”
Right away, I hear little messages from my cells asking one another, “Do I think that way?”
My cells need some roundtable discussions about that. They will have to come from all corners of my head. That may take a little time.
