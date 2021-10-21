It’s just a matter of years ago nobody had cell phones, tablets or computers, as far as that goes. But times have changed big time. Just recently I had a doctor’s appointment in Commons One in Greensburg. As I sat by the front door waiting for my ride to return to Latrobe, I got an idea. As people departed, why not offer them a “good day.” So, as they proceeded to exit, I raised my voice exclaiming “Have a nice day.”
The thoughts were good but the majority of the people did not hear me because they had wires leading from their cell phones to their ears. I was trying to bring a little cheer to their day only to be shut out not to hear a word I said. Thank goodness, some people didn’t carry their gadgets. They responded just as cheerfully as I made myself heard.
Margo Smidsgisser loved her new Volkshrimer cell phone. She chose a song that would be recognizable not only to her person but was so different that there would be no dispute that the instrument making the sound belonged to Margo’s phone.
One day while kneeling in church, the priest stated quietly, “Let us pray.” One could hear a pin drop hitting against the marble floor if one were to let one drop. You guessed it! Margo’s phone rung out loud and clear. She had forgotten to shut the thing off — or did she? One thing was for sure. It was disturbing to say the least.
Then she had the gull to answer it. The priest’s voice became a whisper as he spoke his many prayers. He was not a happy camper nor were many of his parishioners. “Hi June! I can’t talk now. I’m at church and I’ll be here for another half hour,” she said.
Remember ‘detention’ in our school system? Margo should be made to stay after church outside the building and pray the full decade of the Holy Rosary, 20 Our Fathers, or stating the phrase, “Dear Heavenly Father, forgive me by leaving my cell phone on and answering it as I did.” She must stand in the front yard of the rectory or a designated place set aside for sinners.
Maybe parishioners should be frisked, and purses emptied before entering the building. If churchgoers are going to be disobedient and irreverent, one must realize God’s taking notes. If the congregation can witness what happens to the disobedient, that usually leaves a big impression to the passerby.
Margo isn’t the only one who is blessed by having one of these gadgets. Every kid on the block seems to have one along with their siblings and parents. My question is this. What do people have so much to talk about in this new “cell age?”
When I was waiting for my ride at Commons One back on Sept. 27, as soon as people stepped out of the elevators, all raised their phones to their ears. I only use my cell sparingly. Their habits are quite different. And I thought I was a talkative person!
I love my land phone. It still has its “hang-ups,” but I find it more trustworthy than my cell. A friend set up a tone on my cell, so I know when people text me. That only lasted so long. It seems to be a thing of the past. Oh well, I tell people if they wish to get a hold of me use the land phone. I have four in my residence. I have a new ringer on one of them that I can hear all over my 19-room castle. Sweet!
I used to have a blocker on my phone to ward off all scam calls. When I got my new phone, it came with a similar device, so I gave the old one away. Bad idea. I should have tried the new one first before giving the old one away. Now, I’m in a fix. Tell me, should I hang up on scammers or talk to them politely? You tell me…
