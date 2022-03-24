I guess I don’t have to tell you I live by myself. I tell people I’m the king of my 19-room castle. Many people have approached me and asked why I don’t remarry or move into a smaller house. Marrying the first time was easy. She asked me — after eight months of courting. I knew she was the right choice. I had to talk myself into it, I guess, but it didn’t take me much persuasion. Looking back, I should have stuck it out longer. There may have been less squabble between us.
Put yourself in my shoes. I’ve got three stories divided by four to six rooms. Some have windows and others are void of large panes. No matter what floor I ascend or descend to, particularly on the third or top floor, having no sound other than what noise I create is priceless.
Confucius had no trouble coming to his conclusion: “Silence is a true friend who never betrays.” I have my best friends living throughout my house — the Trinity, who have always been, and will always be with me. Talking to them and then listening to their words of wisdom amidst the silence where I have chosen to carry on our relationship comes as a result of first seeking silence, praying for my needs and then listening to their words of wisdom.
We are called upon by our Creator to meditate upon His Word. There is no better place than in my castle. It is true, the bedroom, workroom or one of the secluded smaller rooms in the attic may be just the place. “Silence” permits me to study each word, listen to what is spoken to me, and arrive at a conclusion. That’s what’s so neat about that wonderful sound.
To coincide with what I just stated, Mother Teresa stated, “We need to find God, and He cannot be found in noise and restlessness. God is the friend of silence. See how nature — trees, flowers, grass — grows in silence; see the stars, the moon, and the sun, how they move in silence ... We need silence to be able to touch souls.”
When you think of it, “Everything that’s created comes out of silence,” so stated Wayne Dyer. “Your thoughts emerge from the nothingness of silence. Your words come out of this void. Your very essence emerged from emptiness. All creativity requires some stillness.”
Famous Boxer Muhammad Ali used to tell people, “Silence is golden when you can’t think of a good answer.” I’ve always been into sayings. I prefer to share with others those that famous people may have stated. I realize we don’t all know the same writers, but many people I quote I’m sure will live on in the history books.
Henri Nouwen was a famous priest who wrote many books. In relevance to the subject, he stated, “Somewhere we know that without silence words lose their meaning, that without listening speaking no longer heals, that without distance closeness cannot cure.” William Penn was known to have stated, “True silence is the rest of the mind, and is to the spirit what sleep is to the body, nourishment and refreshment.”
As I sat and looked out my window, no breeze was detected, no birds flying about, not even brush blowing about in and around my backyard. All I heard was nothing. Even though I tried very hard, nothing came to ear. It’s only when I descended to the lower levels of my “castle” did I begin to detect a dog barking, traffic engines from motor vehicles change in frequency depending on what unit of transportation was approaching.
Lucius Mestrius Plutarchus, a Greek philosopher, once said, “Silence has enormous power. It can help you bring an argument to a halt or deepen the connection when you are sharing a wonderful moment with your loved ones.”
“Silence is one of the best ways to get your point across,” stated 19th-century humorist writer Josh Billings. “It shows that you can stand your ground after you have made your point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.