I can’t even bear the thought that there isn’t somebody out there who hasn’t used some kind of device that requires batteries. If one examines the instrument or tool into which one is inserting these long cylindrical devices, he or she will see a “+” or a “-“ in a concave area. I tell you straight. I don’t understand the ins and outs of how these devices work, but I will tell you this: Life, as a whole, will always have its pluses and minuses.
Another way of looking at it is to say from the time we are born to the time we die, there are going to be good times and those that are bad or even ugly. Whether we use the above symbols or the words in the paragraph above, we’re meant to walk a certain path and conduct our lives accordingly.
All of us human beings have been born into a world where we have free will to choose any route we wish to journey. Many of our earlier decisions are based on what our parents, grandparents or other adults have played into how we learned to walk, talk and act. There’s an expression that goes something like this: “We weren’t born out of the same shell.” I think it’s kind of funny, really, because none of us were born in a shell to begin with.
What I’m really getting at is the fact that no two of us are alike. Just the other day, I was talking to an associate whereby I stated, “I wish I could find someone, a particular someone of the opposite sex, who thinks as I do.” The listener responded, “Don’t bet on it!” I have yet to meet anyone who thinks as I do. I haven’t figured out whether that is good or bad.
My thought process is based on biblical teachings that I have learned, bite by bite, over the years. I put it that way because, belonging to five churches, I have found each has its own doctrine. If one compares this statement to consuming a piece of bread, one can’t eat a slice all at once. One has to chomp off bits and pieces of it and swallow them to arrive at one’s direction in life.
I wasn’t always Roman Catholic. I was born into a Lutheran church and maintained my membership in two churches until I graduated from high school. I have to admit, during the latter years, I didn’t feel the Holy Spirit in me as I do today, so my main intentions then were to meet girls. Nothing ever came of my pursuits — not that it matters, of course.
When I gave my life to Jesus in the ‘70s in a non-denominational church, I gained a burning desire to spread the news of the Trinity and the Word of God. That became my plus of life and, thank God, the flame of these positive pursuits has never been extinguished.
After talking to a friend of mine a couple of months ago did I recognize the fact that very little if anything is ever talked about concerning the devil or Satan. It’s true, there is a smattering of mention what can happen if one desires negativity and walks on the path of the wicked. One man told me, “But it’s good that I have free will, so I should be able to live accordingly.” When I try to lead people to walk in the way of righteousness and they refuse, who am I to cast judgment?
I happened to chance upon a program on television where there was an attractive blonde who I learned was a medium, a subject I knew nothing about. So, I googled EWTN, the Catholic website, and read up on the subject. It stated in so many words that this practice not only goes against the teachings of the Church, but it’s a mortal sin to take part in these activities. “But’s its good!” a woman stated. “I learned a lot about my past.” Could it be, she doesn’t know it goes against the First Commandment?
