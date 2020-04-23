So, there I sat, like many of us trying to pass hours, days, and weeks, told we must stay indoors because the COVID-19 is sweeping the world. What we were watching was programming on our large flat screen TVs. As long as long as we were viewing something, that’s all that mattered. That’s not to say there weren’t some good shows worth watching, but for me, I’ll concede, staring at the tube was becoming to get “old hat.”
What I wish to state, however, is the fact that getting bummed, or as some people like to state, bored, with a device that took up so much of our time previously, is something positive rather than negative. The only exception concerning my last remark were the different stations that carried the various Easter Masses, services and story telling of that great day of the year.
What I wish to propose are different things one can do rather than watch TV or even having it operating even though no one is watching it. I applaud the people who don’t have them. They, I can only presume, have found activities to fill in the time slots that call for “staying in and playing” rather than deteriorating minds by lounging in front of that useless machine.
I happened to be eating my dinner while sitting in front of my flickering screen and was captivated by a question that was directed to a guest on a talk show. One of the inquiries that got my attention was, “What type of television show do you like to watch?” Shocking to the host, others, and I’m sure the viewers was one answer that left everyone briefly somewhat stunned, but true to form what’s being aired these days. She blurted out, “Porn!” There was first silence followed by laughter. Sick, isn’t it? Do suppose children, now forced to stay home, not knowing, perhaps what porn is, may investigate the subject on their computers since many youths are unsupervised? Evil will be addictive.
I have no trouble acclimating to this lengthy period of “lockdown.” Thirteen weeks prior, I was confined to “solitary confinement” as I suffered from symptoms of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy which included neuropathy. Those interested in learning what I have should read all about it on the Mayo Clinic’s website. I couldn’t even wear shoes up to about a month ago. Living in three rooms primarily was a hardship, but I learned to cope. True, I did watch some TV, but I found out with a little ingenuity, I could do so much more, particularly with the help of the Holy Spirit that would satisfy my hunger for variety of things to do that would not only give me joy but pass the time.
Over the winter, for instance, when some of my infirmities took bloom, rather than sitting there and sobbing with self-pity, I worked on writing my fifth book, which I finished in March and presently is at the publisher. Needless to say, my passion for writing for the Latrobe Bulletin continues as I strive to write one column daily. During times like this, I doodled with a pencil, never realizing that my drawings would amount to anything not to mention last year’s award-winning depiction of lower Main Street in downtown Latrobe. Do you see where I am heading with this?
For youth to be pictured on videos on TV declaring they are bored during the onslaught of this Pandemic Crisis is ludicrous. Minds of any age aren’t to be wasted. The people who also deserve our salute in a much different way yet acknowledged for their contributions are teachers. How are we going to call a senior a graduate if he or she can’t be led properly to achieve the credits they deserve?
Youth, now should be hitting the books, doing all they can to work toward a grade, rather than throw in the towel and make ill use of their time.
I, already, am going to try hard on doing something I always wanted to do but never had time — read a book. I would rather write than read. I have ten books waiting and “X” months to learn! Time’s a wastin’!
