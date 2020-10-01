While down at the Latrobe Farmers Market recently, I was “taking a load off my feet,” selling my publications, and enjoying the day when I overheard someone say, “I’ll keep my ear out” for that. I found that amusing as one may surmise, your body parts are where they are, and one can’t stretch them farther to please one’s state of affairs. Granted there are people who call themselves contortionists, and I have seen them do strange things. But they are among the few.
Every once in a while, in the course of our life’s journey, someone states something totally off the wall and my eardrum seems to suck those words directing them to one particular cell in my brain.
Needless to state, you, a reader, who has followed my 20 years of writing this column for the Latrobe Bulletin knows that I have a sensitivity for the bizarre. That’s what makes this column today right up my alley (I do have a Pee Vee Alley, you know).
What I’m referring to could be labeled to as slang. By definition, it is “a type of language that consists of words and phrases that are very informal, are more common in speech than writing, and are restricted to a particular context.”
As I see it, it’s not hard to understand my first bit of wisdom. When I am walking, I believe I have all 170 pounds held up by two wonderfully shaped feet. When I place my posterior on any given surface, I am freeing the weight put upon the bone structure from my torso, thus “taking a load off my feet.”
I found it quite amusing when one expression came to mind, not only in thought but in actuality. As I looked out my window, I saw a teen walking down the street playing a guitar. It was true to form. “There was music in the air!”
One of the sayings that my mother used in my growing up years was, “I’ll keep my eyes peeled.” What a gruesome thought. Imaging an apple being peeled is one thing. But eyes?
I love the anatomy of the human body, particularly the inner makings of it. To me, seeing eyes peeled might be an education, but to most others, they may become a tad squeamish.
Google’s Julia Campbell wrote, “The origin comes from England and it is in reference to Robert Peel who started the British Police Force. The nicknames for the police were ‘Bobbies’ or ‘Peelers’ — Peelers referring for keeping an eye out for lawbreakers. I know this is correct because 40 years ago I took part in a competition organized by the British Police and this was one of the questions that stuck.”
I don’t find it difficult to understand what it means to “keep my ears to the ground.” A lot of vibrations come under foot. Of consequence to my way of reasoning, vibrations from ground level up may lead me to the solution I am seeking. One thing’s for sure. No one is going to find me laying on the ground in Legion Keener Park, for example, unless I’m unconscious!
One habit many people have employed is “crossing their fingers” for good fortune. As is self-understood, “the act is a hand gesture commonly used to wish for blessings.” Occasionally, it is interpreted as “an attempt to implore God for protection.”
As stated in Wikipedia, “The act of crossing one’s fingers mainly belongs to Christianity. The origin of the gestures traces back to the biblical Kingdom of Israel. Courts of Mosaic law would often render verdicts with the phrase, ‘May God have mercy upon your soul’ to reaffirm God’s supreme authority over the law. Most judges felt that while they could pass a sentence of death upon a person, they personally did not have the authority to destroy souls and that only God had the authority to do that. As a result, some judges would cross their fingers whenever they said the phrase as a result of concern for the criminal’s soul as they said it as a prayer.”
It concluded, “In 16th-century England, people crossed fingers or made the sign of the cross warding off evil.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.