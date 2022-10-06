I know without a shadow of a doubt this year you like me received birthday cards unexpectedly wishing us birthday greetings with and maybe a little note at the bottom.
It was on Sept. 7, 2019, my brother, Bob, and sister Betsy joined forces to cater my birthday party in my backyard with an event I’ll never forget. The crazy thing was, I sent out 30 invitations to people who never responded. No one says “no” to Mr. Pee Vee. What I did then was to knock on doors in the neighborhood, and everybody showed up. I felt that if Jesus could do it, I could use His tactics as well.
Since then, each birthday I have received many surprises.
One man asked me, “What do you want for your birthday?” I told him. My response fell on deaf ears. I didn’t ask for an electric car, speed boat or a cruise on the Allegheny. Just a simple watch to replace the one I had where the batteries went dead. Maybe I should have asked for something more expensive. Then I may have gotten my watch. I don’t know…
Wording on cards does leave impressions with me. Here is one: “Paul, Wishing you a year of good days, good food, good times, good luck – pretty much good everything. Jeff and Sarah added their well wishes by stating, “Wishing you only the best on your birthday and the year ahead.” I object to “good luck.” I’d rather use God’s blessings” instead. That falls in line with my philosophy. “Luck is short for “Lucifer,” and I don’t care for this chap.
One card that really touched me was from a 9-year old youngster named Ava, a Faith in Action volunteer. In big blue lettering, the message was conveyed, “Happy Birthday!”
My brother, Bob, and his wife, Rita, always send me cards and gifts that they know I will like. The outside of the recent one painted by Al Agnew, called Rainbow Trout and Rod, shows a trout lying along the shoreline with a rod. Below against a light blue background is a fisher standing in water up to his waist near a pile of rocks possibly pulling in a trout, one of the most beautiful game fish from the clear mountain waters.
On the back of the card it reads, “A highly sought game fish, the rainbow trout is known for its leaping and fighting attitude. Typically growing to 27 inches or larger, this trout thrives where water is cool, unpolluted and there is abundant food. Native to the U.S, the rainbow trout can be stocked worldwide. The preferred method of catching them is fly fishing. Though a seemingly simple task, it is complex and a challenging sport requiring patience and perseverance. It has captured the heart of many fishers who will go undaunted to experience the thrill of a crafty trout.”
In addition, since they know I write a weekly column called “Off the Wall,” they gave me a T-shirt with the words, “Off the Wall” across the front. Maybe that will inspire more people to buy the newspaper!
My sister, Betsy, sent me a birthday card from her family in New Zealand. “I hope this arrives in time,” she stated. She also sent 12 photos she captured from her trip to the U.S. and back in N.Z.
She starts out, “At the moment I am sitting at our grandmother’s (Mom’s) desk, remembering her sitting in this chair writing letters to Germany.” My whole family were great letter writers particularly to Germany during WWII where most of our relatives lived. My mother frequently sent packages of food to them.
Two seminarians from St. Vincent who visit me frequently passed along this card. “Hi Pee Vee. Happy Birthday!! I hope you have a wonderful day. We always enjoy our visits with you. Thank you for sharing Christ’s love with all those you meet. In Christ, Eric and John.
I always know my daughter, Kelsey, will leave her greeting with a cheerful note! “Happy Big 7-9, Pops. Hope you have a fabulous birthday. Love ya, Kelsey & Pesach XXOO!”
