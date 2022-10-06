I know without a shadow of a doubt this year you like me received birthday cards unexpectedly wishing us birthday greetings with and maybe a little note at the bottom.

It was on Sept. 7, 2019, my brother, Bob, and sister Betsy joined forces to cater my birthday party in my backyard with an event I’ll never forget. The crazy thing was, I sent out 30 invitations to people who never responded. No one says “no” to Mr. Pee Vee. What I did then was to knock on doors in the neighborhood, and everybody showed up. I felt that if Jesus could do it, I could use His tactics as well.

