Hold it right there! You think the letter “X” is slandering our Lord? Not at all. “X” may mean something to you to the negative, but in this case, in the Greek alphabet, “X” is the symbol for the letter “Chi.” In the early days of the Christian Church, Christians used the letter “X” as a secret symbol to indicate their membership in the Church to others. If one knows the Greek meaning of that letter, Xmas and Christmas essentially mean the same thing. Christ + mas = Christmas. “X” means Jesus.
In the early fourth century, Constantine the Great, Roman emperor from 306-337, popularized this shorthand for Christ. According to the legend, on the eve of his great battle against Maxentius, Constantine had a vision that led him to create a military banner emblazoned with the first two letters of Christ on it: chi and rho. These two letters, then, became a sort of shorthand for Jesus Christ. Most scholars agree that the first appearance of this abbreviation for Christmas dates back to 1021, “when an Anglo-Saxon scribe saved himself space by writing XPmas,” according to First Things. Parchment paper was quite expensive, so any techniques for saving space were welcome. The abbreviation stuck and eventually was shortened to Xmas.
So now we have found ourselves in a new time period. It’s made up of four Sundays and weeks before Christmas (or sometimes from Dec. 1 to Christmas Day). It is referred to as Advent, which interpreted means “Coming” in Latin. This is the coming of Jesus into the world. Christians use the four Sundays and weeks of Advent to prepare and remember the real significance of Christmas.
There are three meanings of “coming” that Christians describe in Advent. The first, and most thought of, happened about 2,000 years ago when Jesus came into the world as a baby to live as a man and die for us. The second can happen now as Jesus wants to come into our lives. And the third will happen in the future when Jesus comes back as King and Judge, not a baby.
Advent Sunday can be from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3. Advent only starts on the first of December when Christmas Day is on a Wednesday. No one is sure when Advent was first celebrated, but it dates back to at least 567 when monks were ordered to fast during December leading up to Christmas.
Some people fast during Advent to help them concentrate on preparing to celebrate Jesus’ coming. In many Orthodox and Eastern Catholic churches, Advent lasts for 40 days and starts on Nov. 15 and is also called the Nativity Fast. Orthodox Christians often don’t eat meat and dairy during Advent, and depending on the day, also olive oil, wine and fish.
In medieval and pre-medieval times, in parts of England, there was an early form of Nativity scenes called “Advent Images.” They were boxes, often with a glass lid that was covered with white napkins, that contained two dolls representing Mary and the baby Jesus. The boxes were decorated with ribbons and flowers and sometimes apples. They were carried around from door to door. It was thought to be very unlucky if one hadn’t seen the boxes before Christmas Eve. People paid the box carriers a halfpenny to see the boxes.
There are many types of Advent calendars used in different countries. The most common ones are in England and in the U.S. and are made of paper or cardstock with 24 or 25 little windows on the front. A window is opened on every day in December and a Christmas picture is displayed underneath. In the 19th century, German Protestant Christians counted down to Christmas by marking 24 chalk lines on a door and rubbing one off every day. Paper calendars were first popular in Germany in the early 1900s, although people made their own from the 1850s.
