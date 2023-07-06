Something just occurred to me. Upon hearing the phrase, “Hey Jordy, act your age,” his response to comments like that was always, “I am not acting but being myself.” So many times in the course of events of our lives, we react to statements made, ways we are treated, or occurrences that are about to happen. I really believe that if we are brought up a certain way, our overall response will be according to the patterns set before us by our parents. On the other hand, don’t count on it.

Children raised a particular way don’t always follow the same rules outlined by their ancestors whether they be the mother, father, grandmother or grandfather. Sometimes the rebellious nature will be downright heartbreaking, and there isn’t a whole lot one can do about it.

