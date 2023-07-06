Something just occurred to me. Upon hearing the phrase, “Hey Jordy, act your age,” his response to comments like that was always, “I am not acting but being myself.” So many times in the course of events of our lives, we react to statements made, ways we are treated, or occurrences that are about to happen. I really believe that if we are brought up a certain way, our overall response will be according to the patterns set before us by our parents. On the other hand, don’t count on it.
Children raised a particular way don’t always follow the same rules outlined by their ancestors whether they be the mother, father, grandmother or grandfather. Sometimes the rebellious nature will be downright heartbreaking, and there isn’t a whole lot one can do about it.
Do you recall what our parents told us during various situations when we were raised? Let me just throw some ideas out to you and see if they sound familiar. How many times when you shopped with your mother did she tell you, “You better not act up in Shop ’n Save or I will tell Daddy?” In my opinion, anyone as youngsters knew nothing about acting. Most people at that early age are not Shirley Temples.
I’d have to ask; I wonder if our Hollywood princess ever misbehaved for her parents at such places? Or was she too famous to accompany her parents or nanny to such stores? I have to wonder.
On weekends, we regularly had company when we lived in the South Hills of Pittsburgh. My mother was the disciplinarian. When neighbors dropped in, she would instruct us to always “act polite.” Thinking back now, if we had to be reminded to change our attitudes while in the company of others, my brother, sister and I must have been terrible as kids. To clear the record, Bob and Betsy were model children. I may have been the one who tended to stray off course every once in a while. But it wasn’t a matter of acting that changed me, but bringing to mind my p’s and q’s, thinking back what mother often referred to as decent versus indecent.
I remember getting out of my parents’ car in Oakmont one afternoon. I’m not sure where my mom and I were headed, but when I stepped out onto the sidewalk, my white shirt had come loose from the inside of my pants and was hanging over my belt. Here again, I was told I was indecently dressed. Oh, if Mom could see me now!
The bottom line is this. None of what I did was acting. I was being myself, using my own behavior patterns that came easy to me.
When I think of acting what comes to mind are the actions one takes during stage performances, players who pretend to be others, or people who mimic stars or musicians. Actors are also people who are also culprits in crimes. When I am my own person, there is no need to imitate others. Anyone who feels he has to do that is not being true to himself.
If one is of this world, it is so easy to get sucked into a pattern of living whereby one feels he has to not only live as others do, but dress, converse and listen to certain types of music that is very unhealthy. This gravitational pull toward these forces will warp one’s mind with consequential negativity.
Acting can be so phony. It really shouldn’t behoove anyone to try to become someone else especially when one’s characteristics are so very unique.
One fellow who I’ll refer to as Nerty had a personality all his own. He used to telephone me nightly, always had a joke to share, asked me what was new and told me what he did daily. I can’t imagine him acting any other way!
In closing, in talking about being ourselves, the Bible’s Old Testament scripture verse Joshua 1:9 tells us: “Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” Always be loving…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.