Something just occurred to me recently. Upon hearing the phrase, “Hey Pee Vee, act your age.” I was not acting but being myself. So many times, in the course of events of our lives, we react to statements made, ways we are treated or occurrences that are about to happen. I really believe that if we are brought up a certain way, our overall response will be according to the patterns set before us by our parents.
Children raised a particular way don’t always follow the same rules outlined by their ancestors whether they be the mother, father, grandmother or grandfather. Sometimes the rebellious nature will be downright heartbreaking and there isn’t a whole lot one can do about it.
Do you recall what our parents told us during various situations when we were raised? How many times when shopping with your mother did she tell you, “You better not ‘act up’ in the grocery store, or I will tell your father”? In my opinion, anyone at that very young age knows nothing about acting. Most people at that age are not Shirley Temples. I have to ask; I wonder if our Hollywood princess ever misbehaved for her parents? Or was she too famous to accompany her parents or nanny to such stores?
On weekends, we regularly had company when we lived in the South Hills of Pittsburgh. My mother was the disciplinarian. When neighbors dropped in, she would always remind us to “act polite.” Thinking back now, if we had to be reminded to change our attitudes while in the company of others, my brother, sister and I must have been terrible as kids. To clear the record, Bob and Betsy were model children. I may have been the one who tended to stray off course every once in a while. But it wasn’t a matter of “acting” that changed me, but thinking back on what my mother referred to as decent versus indecent.
I remember getting out of our car on Allegheny River Boulevard in Oakmont one afternoon. I’m not sure where my mom and I were headed, but when I stepped out of the vehicle, my white T-shirt had come loose from the inside of my trousers and was hanging over my belt. Here again, I was told, I was indecently dressed. Oh, if Mom could see me now.
But what I’m getting at, if you haven’t picked it up by now, is that none of what I did was “acting.” I was being myself, using my own behavioral patterns that came easy to me. When I think of “acting,” what comes to mind are the actions one takes during stage performances, those who play a part in portraying others, or people who mimic stars or musicians. Actors are also people who are culprits who commit crimes. When I am my own person, there is no need to imitate others. Anyone who feels he has to do that is not being true to himself.
If you are of this world, it is so easy to get sucked into a pattern whereby one feels he has to not only live as others do, but dress, converse and listen to certain types of “music” that is very unhealthy. This gravitational pull toward forces that warp the mind and can have negative consequences. It has always been my belief that, in most cases, somewhere hidden down inside of each individual, lies some good. In order to expose it, one has to relinquish the “acting likes”and reveal the “trueness of hearts” that each of us has, some buried deeper than others.
“Acting” can be so phony. It really shouldn’t behoove anyone to try to be someone else, especially when one’s characteristics are so very unique. One person who I’ll refer to as Charlie had a personality all his own. When he telephoned me during the evening, he always had a joke to share, and then laughed after telling it. I can’t imagine him “acting” any other way.
Just think what better people we could all become if we’d stop thinking we have to be like others instead of just being ourselves. In the long run, all stress would be lifted.
