It was back in the early 1970s, I was admitted to what was once known as Latrobe Area Hospital. I had aplastic anemia due to malpractice of a neurologist who practiced in a Columbus, Ohio, hospital who treated me for my epilepsy pumping pills into me like there was no tomorrow. He thought he could cure me. All the while he was killing me. I was admitted for hyperventilation. I received no treatment for that.
Now seeing Latrobe for the first time through a fifth-floor window, I was able to see the Latrobe Brewery, Loyalhanna Creek and a brewery office that one can see well from where I stood.
I was “incarcerated” for some time before I was discharged. After I was allowed to get dressed, I was led to the office of the volunteer department led by Diana Kreiling who introduced me to two women who would accompany me on our various tasks. Daily, my mother would drive me from Laughlintown to the hospital where I would meet up with my newly met friends.
From going from one stage of life to the flip side of a coin was a life changer. I can’t say enough how volunteering can change one’s life tremendously. No longer was I thinking of how I could find ways to satisfy myself, but much more important, what I could do for others to help overcome their shortcomings.
When one takes his or her mind off his or herself and concentrates on others, one gains a giving attitude and spends the majority of one’s time reaching out, serving and pleasing God most of all. We were made to be servants of others.
I had a gentleman call me a couple of weeks ago and stated, “Paul, would you call me more often? I am really lonely.” Being single or widowed is one thing. I have found ways to always think of ways I can serve or do something for friends or neighbors.
When my neighbors put their beehive in my yard, hoping the queen bee and workers would return to the hive, I told them to leave it there as long as necessary. I could have said, “Get that thing out of my yard!” but that’s not my nature. I like to think I’m kind and generous. Giving of myself is part of that equation.
Every weekend, something is going on somewhere whereby volunteers are needed. Start with one’s church. Go to the rectory office and state you are there as a volunteer and you would like to offer your services. I’ve done it at my church and have done everything from helping the priest to singing in the choir.
Does your fire department make submarine sandwiches to sell at events? I used to be in charge of layering the baloney as the sandwich passed by me to the next person.
There are numerous things you can do for your community. Watch the ads in the newspapers. Churches may be asking for non-perishable food items. Pitch in and help. Contact the church and tell parishioners you want to help. Donate unwanted clothes to St. Vincent de Paul or Salvation Army or a like institution. Donate blood.
Walk kids home from school. Rake leaves for an elderly neighbor. Mow your neighbors’ lawn. Offer to watch a neighbor’s dogs or take the animals for a walk. Help kids with their homework. Help a youth learn a particular sport. Take a kid fishing. Get a number of people together and clean up trash in one’s park or around a nearby lake. Clean up cigarette butts on the ground. Help a neighbor or community paint some woodwork or a building. Help your neighbors with repairs.
Are you starting to get the drift of how one can shed that lonely feeling?
When I was in LAH, I wrote a patient newsletter. I called it The Cure-Aid. I worked very hard accumulating information, piecing it together, and then having Kreiling help me run copies off on a mimeograph machine. I distributed copies weekly to patients as well as employees, including my wife.
Give unto others, and you will be blessed!
