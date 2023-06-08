It was back in the early 1970s, I was admitted to what was once known as Latrobe Area Hospital. I had aplastic anemia due to malpractice of a neurologist who practiced in a Columbus, Ohio, hospital who treated me for my epilepsy pumping pills into me like there was no tomorrow. He thought he could cure me. All the while he was killing me. I was admitted for hyperventilation. I received no treatment for that.

Now seeing Latrobe for the first time through a fifth-floor window, I was able to see the Latrobe Brewery, Loyalhanna Creek and a brewery office that one can see well from where I stood.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.