I just got word that department stores have loaded up every available space with loads of candy which will be sold before and during Halloween. I had to ask myself. Isn’t that a little early to distribute the many bags of sugar? After all, that’s what candy is made from – sugar.
Thinking back, the bags and bars that people usually stockpiled at least back in my growing up years were Mars Bars, M&M’s, and Reese’s Cups, Kit Kat and Snickers Bars. They’re still a hit today.
The big thing was to dress up in some type of outfit and then knock on peoples’ doors. When residents opened up, we would pop the question, “Who are we?”
“Little Johnny is that you?” the lady of the house would inquire. Smiling, we’d ask, “Do you have treats for us?”
But then I had to remind myself, months ago, I started receiving 2023 calendars – not just one, but at least one-half dozen.
Recently, I got a Christmas card via post. I thought Halloween candy was a shocker. Here we are in September and already we are getting Christmas cards? Give me a break! I think this year I’m going to have children from Faith in Action make Christmas cards for me. One 9-year old youngster did a great job for my September birthday card.
By the time we get to Christmas, I have no doubt that people will be investing in Valentine’s cards. After all, love is still in the air! Christmas is a wonderful time of the year whereby God sent his son into the world to exemplify His love. Why not have it continue to and through Valentine’s Day? Makes sense to me.
Even though I’m not Irish, I have to believe people from that culture will be sending cards and gifts to each other just to celebrate these festivities. It’s hard to believe it, but the United States is also home to nearly 44 million people of Irish descent. St. Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland, and his holiday is celebrated on the day of his death – March 17. Legend has it that St. Patrick used the clover, a symbol of Ireland during the Christianization of the country, to explain the concept of the Holy Trinity. That doesn’t stop the folks clad in green from visiting numerous pubs to hoist a glass to their honored saint. Green dominates this day in the streets, in the wardrobe, or makeup. The Chicago River is green-dyed, and the downtown of that city has many parades.
Other than Christmas, I believe people during the Easter season send just as many cards to Christian friends since they are related holidays. During Christmas, God sent Jesus Christ, His son, into the world to exemplify His love to all creation. On Good Friday, Christ was crucified on the cross for our sinfulness. Three days later, He resurrected to life after His death. Many people around the world will choose various foods that have become traditional favorites, passed on from family to family. First thing in the morning, people will enjoy hard-boiled eggs.
Then, roast lamb, the main dish at Jewish Passover which is the traditional meat for the main meal. Simnel cake is baked for tea. Other foods include hot cross buns, candied carrots, Italian wedding soup, asparagus, lemon bars, Pascualina, deviled eggs, capilotade, Jollof and cooked ham.
I have yet to find Independence Day cards. That’s not saying they don’t exist. I’m just saying I’ve never seen any. As for food that is popular on that day, I’ve found a list of 10 that Carol Baldridge compiled.
American potato salad is her first choice. Second is fried chicken. Third is coleslaw. Fourth is watermelon. Fifth is hamburgers/cheeseburgers from the grill. Sixth is hot dogs from the grill. Seventh is potato chips. Eighth is Jell-O. Ninth is bratwurst from the grill. And 10th is cake for dessert.
Thanksgiving takes the cake when cards and food are shared yearly. Turkey, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie are the standouts for mouthwatering recipes. You might even catch a nap after the meal!
