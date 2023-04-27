Lately several things have really gotten under my skin. My spelling has gone down hill big time. I’m trying, but I have to make numerous corrections all the time. But, since I have time to write my stories, I fix the corrections and then move on. If I let things annoy me, then I’ll end up being really bugged and I mustn’t let that happen.
Just recently I had a number of physical accidents. I called my general practitioner thinking he would state “come right in.” Instead, his nurse phoned in a prescription and I didn’t have to leave my bedroom. That’s not what I expected. In years past, an appointment was set up and off to the office I’d go. I guess this is more convenient all the way around.
What was aggravating is when I wanted to call the Diocese of Greensburg to possibly talk to Bishop Kulik, I learned no one answers the phone there anymore. It would be nice if I could talk to someone at the headquarters of my church. The reason being several years ago, both he and I were photographed together. He was a monsignor for St. James Church, and I was the church’s photographer before my return to Holy Family in Latrobe.
Since I am publishing another book, I would like to include the picture in my book. The only problem is, at that time he was wearing a red sweatshirt. Would it be appropriate to have this picture in my book or must he have on his professional garb? The fact that no one answers the phone now at the Diocese of Greensburg is very troublesome. I couldn’t even talk to the janitor now. And this is supposed to be my church’s headquarters? The head of theology at EWTN answered my question.
I’ve been a reporter now going on 49 years. One of the things that really ruffles my feathers is when agencies such as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) answers their phone via automation, and I can’t talk to a person. Everything now is mechanical. The word is out. People are having trouble finding work. The reason is right in front of you. Companies are not hiring human beings. The idea of talking to actual individuals is out of the question. It’s not going to happen anymore. As many signs are posted along the highway about paying top wages, I don’t think they have any intent to do so as long as they get machines to answer the phones.
Then today in the mail I received a letter stating, “We have been notified that you have selected the following company as your electric generation supplier.” Another company was listed below other than the one I’m using. Originally, I wanted to go with one electric supply company from the get-go. I was told the original company I signed up with, I still pay my bills to, but the electricity comes from the other company. I was told by the second company that both companies are combined and I’m still paying my bills to the first company. They have me so confused that I don’t know what’s going on. My brother told me they’ve tried to pull this on me before, and they succeeded not once, but twice. I’ve decided to communicate via mail. The bottom line is this. Watch what you say to people over the phone. Don’t be sucked into stuff and regret it later.
One recommendation was to try eating something. Since this is breakfast time, it’s either scrambled eggs, Raisin Bran, or fast. I chose the latter. Another suggestion was to telephone a good friend. What do I hear over my receiver? “We’re sorry. Your call cannot be completed as dialed. Try again.” What another revolting development! Third, find someone who you can count on to talk to and maybe he or she can help you through these frustrations of life. Fourth, take a long walk and breath in lots of fresh air. And last, pray and pray some more. There is no better way to release one’s anxieties. Remember, God is always listening!
