Lately several things have really gotten under my skin. My spelling has gone down hill big time. I’m trying, but I have to make numerous corrections all the time. But, since I have time to write my stories, I fix the corrections and then move on. If I let things annoy me, then I’ll end up being really bugged and I mustn’t let that happen.

Just recently I had a number of physical accidents. I called my general practitioner thinking he would state “come right in.” Instead, his nurse phoned in a prescription and I didn’t have to leave my bedroom. That’s not what I expected. In years past, an appointment was set up and off to the office I’d go. I guess this is more convenient all the way around.

