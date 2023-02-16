Recently, I heard someone tell another person with all seriousness, “Howard Behall, act you age! With that he replied, “Since I’ve never been any other age before, I can only act the age I am now!”

I only have 24 hours to hopefully improve my behavior, I hope I’m doing the very best I can be for a 79-year-old senior. I faintly remember last year when 2022 still existed. However, I want to put that behind me and look toward brighter days ahead. I was listening to a homily at Mass recently where the word of God mentioned that we shall look to all we can to help our brothers and sisters in every way we can. Those are positive words that are very godly, in my opinion.

