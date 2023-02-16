Recently, I heard someone tell another person with all seriousness, “Howard Behall, act you age! With that he replied, “Since I’ve never been any other age before, I can only act the age I am now!”
I only have 24 hours to hopefully improve my behavior, I hope I’m doing the very best I can be for a 79-year-old senior. I faintly remember last year when 2022 still existed. However, I want to put that behind me and look toward brighter days ahead. I was listening to a homily at Mass recently where the word of God mentioned that we shall look to all we can to help our brothers and sisters in every way we can. Those are positive words that are very godly, in my opinion.
I was somewhat humored when sharing thoughts concerning where the line is drawn when youth become actual adults. I look at it from a psychological point of view. Those who have studied psychology know that there are two categories of mental ages – mental and chronological.
I had a friend many years ago who was deemed age 13 when his actual age was 30. One of the ways it was determined his two ages weren’t the same was an experience he had whereby he was hired by a trucking company to transport frozen foods across the country. When he got to a motel to bed down for the night, he shut off the vehicle’s motor defrosting all the ice that kept his food cold. It didn’t take long for the owner of the trucking firm to recognize the dilemma that he was not mentally competent for the job. Had he been 17 years older mentally, he would have been cognizant to keep the engine running so that the ice would not melt, and the food would not thaw. He failed to think as an adult doing only what a child would do, ignoring the basics of common sense.
In talking to of my readers recently, we came to some disagreement over the subject of how one should think as an adult versus a teenager. The person to whom I was addressing I’ll call Willamina. It seems she and I had differences of opinion. She stated that once one becomes an adult, he or she can do anything an individual wants.
I felt it was important to define what ages were considered to actually be an adult. According to parentingforbrain.com, “In the United States, the age of legal adulthood is 18 years old. However, young people can drive at 16 and join the military at 18. And they only reach the legal drinking upon their 21st birthday.”
The website went on to state, “Many would argue that there’s a terrible disconnect with some of these numbers. For example, an 18-year-old can join the military, but they cannot legally have a beer or a glass of wine. In Europe, including the United Kingdom, however, things are a bit different. While the age of majority is still 18 in most countries, young people can also drink at age 18, and for many countries, 18 is also the age when one can legally vote.”
Getting back to the conversation between Willamina and I, she seems to feel that it doesn’t matter what a person does when he or she becomes an adult, that is their privilege. I, on other hand, feel if a person wants to be immoral, that goes against God’s word. “It matters not if a person does not abide by God’s rules as outlined in the Bible, that’s their business,” Willamina told me. I love God so much that I want to please him to the nth degree, not to create division. He died on the cross for me. My way of giving back is to love him.
Being an adult is acting chronologically like one. The Bible states “Be like little children.” Does that mean be childish or immature? If you say you love him, love him back! Don’t push him away!
Being 79 years old, I will love my neighbor and treat my fellow man as God wills me to do.
