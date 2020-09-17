I’m trying to figure something out and maybe you can help me. Why is it that for a candidate to run and actually win in a political race, everything depends on how much money constituents donate?
As we near closer and closer to November, the postal service revenue should increase as a response to the tons of mail candidates will be mailing to each household in the United States of America. Each piece of mail will read something like this:
“Planned Parenthood has committed to spending over $40 million to elect Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to run our government. We must have partners like you to stand with us. We only need a fraction of that to have a much larger impact and secure victory for life. That’s why I am asking every National Right to Life sustaining member to contribute whatever they can — $35, $50, $100 or any amount — to the National Right Victory Fund.”
“As we enter the final three months of Campaign 2020, I’m asking our Party’s top supporters to go above and beyond what you’ve already generously donated this year by making a special gift of $35, $55 or $70 to the RNC today.”
“To ensure that the RNC can meet its goal to identify and lock-in millions now and expand our Party’s efforts to reach out to new voters as we confront the ‘must win’ 2020 Presidential election, I am enclosing my contribution of $35, $55, $70 and more to the Republican National Committee.”
First of all, two things should jump out at you. Number one, I am an ardent pro-lifer. I believe on life from conception (a zygote). Second, I am a conservative Republican. That’s not to say I plan to vote for every politician in that particular party. But I will state in no uncertain terms that my vote will lean more on the pro-life philosophy in most circumstances. I once was a Democrat thinking that made up the working party, and since I’ve labored since the age of sixteen, I wanted to be known as busting my butt for an honest day’s work. I also thought pro-choice meant one could choose either way. When I learned pro-choice and pro-abortion were the same, I switched to Republican and have been that ever since.
Here comes the part I haven’t figured out yet. Why can’t we just vote for our candidates and not buy them? When I voted for city administration persons running for various positions, I didn’t have to pay into a fund to have Councilman Gerry Baldonieri or Mayor Rosemarie Wolford elected. Was there a fund set up to promote Eric Hauser to Greater Latrobe School District’s School Board? Not as far as I knew.
We just had to show up at the polling booths and enter our nominees who we wanted to fill the slots.
So, what am I missing here? Today I received a telephone call from a gentleman wanting to know if I would give “X” amount of money to support those who would be trained with nondenominational information to educate depressed people in the military using the Word of God to lift their spirits. That makes sense to me. Paying $70 to the Trump or Biden campaigns leaves me dumbfounded.
What it comes down to, in my opinion, is the person or corporation who has the most money to give will win favor with, say, the presidential candidate, and if elected, this nominee will do favors for the top ten gift givers, for example. I don’t consider that democratic! Selecting a president should be done just like choosing a mayor.
Maybe one of my readers could explain why prestigious elections have to be all about money rather than just votes. If everybody had to give one dollar and no more, then it would be fair and square. But the way it’s set up now, the man or woman who financially comes out on top usually ends up in office. Am I proud to live in such a country? I haven’t decided.
I will state this. I’m proud to be an American, be an ardent Catholic, a conservative Republican, and a staunch pro-lifer!
