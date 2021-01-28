I received two emails recently both showing pictures of individuals next to snowmen. The photos were titled, “Charlie and me.” I can only surmise that the individuals that were depicted were people standing next to snowmen, and the white-flaked structures were nicknamed “Charlie,” one of the many nicknames given to represent our winter-friend, constructed in various ways using sticks, carrots, and wearing apparel.
In as much as I have classified myself as an investigative reporter, I decided to look into the history of the snowman and see what information I could get from the various websites on the Internet.
First, I learned that snowmen are symbols of Christmas. Did you know that there is a meaning to snowmen? According to www.pinterest.com, “The white snow represents God’s forgiveness of sins. The circular snowballs show the everlasting life God promises us. The coal mouth reminds us to give praise. The scarf keeps us warm, just as God’s love does.”
“The first snowman ever drawn was Jewish, uncovered by Bob Eckstein, for his book, The History of a Snowman, the earliest known depiction of a snowman sits in a manuscript in the Book of Hours from 1380. The oddly anti-Semitic drawing features a drawing of a Jewish snowman melting near a fire.”
From the website www.rd.com, “Snowmen were a phenomenon in the Middle Ages, built with great skill and thought. At a time of limited means of expression, snow was like the free art supplies dropped from the skies. It was a popular activity for couples to stroll though town to view to view the temporary works of chilly art. Some were created by famous artists, including a 19-year-old Michelangelo, who in 1494 was commissioned by the ruler of Florence, Italy, to sculpt a snowman in his mansion’s courtyard.”
The same website told of the Miracle of 1511 which took place during six weeks of subzero temperatures called the Winter of Death. The city of Brussels was covered in snowmen — a spectacular tableaux that told stories on every street corner. Some were political in nature, angry swipes at the church and government. For the people of Brussels, this was their Woodstock, a defining moment of artistic freedom.
From the website fatherly.com, it was noted that, “Fine artists often used the snowman to flex their creative muscles. One famous example: On the morning of New Year’s Day in 1857, sculptor Larkin Mead (who, by the way, designed Abraham Lincoln’s Springfield tomb) unveiled an eight-foot-high snow and ice statue in Brattleboro, Vermont. The heavenly figure held a pen and a pencil, so it became known as the ‘Recording Angel.’ It was said to be so lifelike, schoolboys refrained from pelting it with snowballs. The New York Tribune sent a reporter to cover it, the image went worldwide, and Mead became a national phenomenon.”
Have you ever heard of a Snow Baby? It is a small figurine, usually of a child, that depicts some aspect of the Christmas holidays or winter sports. “The traditional snow baby” according to Wikipedia, “is made of unglazed biscuit porcelain and shows a child dressed in a snowsuit; the suit itself is covered in snow pieces od crushed bisque, giving the appearance of fallen snowflakes. Figurines of other characters were also made, including Santa Claus, elves and animals such as penguins and polar bears.”
The site went on to state, “The oldest Snow Babies were manufactured in Germany in the 1890s and were typically white with a painted face or painted in pastel colors. With the onset of WWI, production stopped; when it resumed after the war ended, the snow babies were less finely detailed in their porcelain and finish.
In the 1920s Japanese manufacturers began to produce Snow Baby replicas, though they were lesser quality. In the 1980s, an American company called Department 56 began producing a new line in Taiwan.”
And how does “Frosty the Snowman” fit into the picture? Different than the others, it is a popular Christmas song first recorded by Gene Autry and the Cass County Boys in 1950s. It recounts a tale of Frosty, a snowman, who was brought to life by children who placed on his head a magical silk hat.
