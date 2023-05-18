Back in April, I received a surprise visit from my brother Bob, who came down to visit me from Mystic, Connecticut. When he comes to visit me, he takes pleasure in taking me out to eat at one of my favorite restaurants. Our conversation usually goes like this. “Hey Paul, what restaurant would you like to visit tonight?” I have three favorites. I usually pick one I haven’t frequented recently. In this case, we ended up going to Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse in Ligonier. The other two in line of preference are The Road Toad, Route 30 East, Ligonier Township, and Chef Dato’s Table, on state Route 217, Derry Township.
Anyone who has ever met my brother knows him to be a very kind and giving individual. I think it is something we siblings learned from our parents, especially my mother who was always doing a lot to offer her services to the community and send food to my relatives in Germany during World War II.
Knowing that I am physically challenged now, he drove his car to the back door of the establishment so I could easily enter using my rollator. After I got out of his vehicle and grabbed hold of the handles of this seated device, I went and walked over to a bench where I sat down and waited his return after he found a place to park. Since there were no spaces available nearby, he scouted and found one toward the top of a hill. Ten minutes later, I saw him off in the distance. Minutes later, we walked into the dining room and waited to be seated.
We were guided to a table and greeted by a waitress who posed the question, “And what would you gentlemen like to drink?” Bob had just taken me fishing hours before, so my answer came easily. “A cold glass of water,” I stated. And that is what was handed to me with ice, my brother, an alcoholic beverage.
We were handed menus. As I turned the pages to the many selections of food choices that were available, I asked Bob, “What looks good to you?” I really don’t have to ask him. Wherever he goes, he always orders cod. I saw a seafood I had never eaten before – swordfish. “I think I’m going to give that fish a try,” I stated.
After we handed back the menus to the waitress, Bob told me a story about his wife. “You know, Rita hates fish. She can’t even stand the smell of it.” Could that be a sense thing? He then explained that she grew up helping her father on a lobster boat. Ever since then, she won’t eat seafood. I had heard that statement from many women in the past. I wondered what reasons other individuals of the female gender had for not eating fish. So, I put out a survey to my readers of my Latrobe Bulletin columns to see if any felt the same as Rita.
The first reply I received was from Sandy Dell, a Latrobe native and former neighbor who was at one time a finalist in the Miss USA pageant as Miss Pennsylvania USA. She stated, “I eat tuna, either from a can or cooked very well done, so its dry inside. I eat no other seafood at all. It grosses me out. The reasons are taste, smell and texture.”
Another person wrote, “I am not a fan of seafood as far as shelled creatures or crustaceans. The concept to me is shear horror! I can only see them as large insects of the ocean (sea).”
A non-seafood lover said, “I, too, find seafood to be absolutely disgusting as in nauseating. The smell of oysters gives me the urge to throw up!”
I’m pleased to announce that all the responses I got from women who live in and around the Latrobe area spelled out nothing negative concerning the consumption of seafood. When one considers how much fish is sold during Lent, it is definitely a product in demand! By the way, if readers want to try excellent seafood, my swordfish was professionally cooked and flavored perfectly!
