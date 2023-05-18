Back in April, I received a surprise visit from my brother Bob, who came down to visit me from Mystic, Connecticut. When he comes to visit me, he takes pleasure in taking me out to eat at one of my favorite restaurants. Our conversation usually goes like this. “Hey Paul, what restaurant would you like to visit tonight?” I have three favorites. I usually pick one I haven’t frequented recently. In this case, we ended up going to Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse in Ligonier. The other two in line of preference are The Road Toad, Route 30 East, Ligonier Township, and Chef Dato’s Table, on state Route 217, Derry Township.

Anyone who has ever met my brother knows him to be a very kind and giving individual. I think it is something we siblings learned from our parents, especially my mother who was always doing a lot to offer her services to the community and send food to my relatives in Germany during World War II.

