I received an email from a friend recently who informed me that we seniors now have a name that separates us from the rest of the members of our society. Our titles are “Seenagers”, another name for senior teenagers. That’s looking at things from a different perspective. The email went on to elaborate what just is meant by that name. “I have everything that I wanted as a teenager, only 50 to 60 years later.”
That’s how the sentence read, but take it from me, even though I now have a new name, I don’t have everything I wanted as a teenager. One thing I desired to do but couldn’t because of my health was to serve our country in some form of the military. It’s always been my philosophy that even though one can’t fight on the line in combat, there must be office jobs one can do. If I could have been trained to make phone calls, work in the mail room, or establish some kind of trade, I would be holding my head high stating I served my country and am now a veteran.
“I don’t have to go to school or work.”
I miss having my shop. True, it may have been forced to shut down because of the pandemic, but that’s not to say I don’t miss it. I love to sell products I believe in. Photography, custom framing and fishing supplies were all things I took joy in. Right now, I am selling my new book, “From Sea to High ‘C’”. It was through a labor of love that I wrote my mother’s biography. Actually, she wrote her book, “And where are you from little girl…”. I rewrote it, filling in the gaps that needed transitory paragraphs, translating German into English, and rearranging it in a chronological manner.
I wouldn’t mind attending classes to learn something new. The only problem is when one gets to be a “Seenager,” memory is something that’s definitely something of the past.
“I have my own iPad.” Heck, I didn’t even know what those four letters meant not to mention what it was. Even though I have one today, I use it sparingly. I just don’t have time to fiddle- faddle on it. I have so many more important things to do.
“I don’t have a curfew.” True, but my body pretty much tells me, “You are getting sleepy. It’s time to go beddy-bye.” I hit the sack at the same time every night and rise within 20 minutes of the same time every morning. I’ve heard people call it “body clockwork.”
“I have my own driver’s license and my own car.” Rephrasing that, I have my own identification card and my own scooter. It lacks freedom, but still spells out independence to a certain degree.
“I have ID that gets me into bars and the wine store. I like the wine store best.”
Since I am not allowed to consume alcohol because of my health, I do not frequent these establishments. For the privileged, I can only hope one does so responsibly.
“The people I hang around with are not scared of getting pregnant. They aren’t scared of anything. They have been blessed to live this long, why be scared?” Nowadays, to make such a presumptuous statement is kind of fallacious. Look at all the people who weren’t concerned about getting COVID. They are now dead and buried. New spikes are definitely frightening. On the light side, I have lost my interest in flesh. That’s a relief in itself.
“People do not decline mentally with age; it just takes them longer to recall facts because they have more information in their brains.” I think the proper term here is ‘wisdom.’ “Scientists state this also makes one hard of hearing as it puts pressure on your inner ear.” That’s why I’ve been getting so many earaches lately!
“Old people often go to another room to get something, and when they get there, they stand there wondering what they came for. It is NOT a memory problem; it is nature’s way of making older people do more exercise.”
My staircase is my therapy, ascending or descending 16 steps regularly!
