I was going through my dictionary recently when I came upon an ‘unusual find’. It centers around the prefix “un”, and its usage combined with various words.
Using my wonderful Funk & Wagnalls New Comprehensive International Dictionary of English Language Deluxe Reference Edition, I learned so much more than I ever expected not only about this two-letter prefix, but other words that begin with “un” as well. First of all, I have to state that I found hundreds upon hundreds of words starting with that prefix. I was a bit surprised.
The English people (I suppose) define it as “A prefix used to express negation.” That last word may stump some people. To make it perfectly clear, I decided to refer to my dictionary where the word ‘negation’ was found. It is defined as “absence of anything affirmative or definite.”
When one speaks of unconditional anything, he is stating there can’t be any conditions whatsoever. So, if it is such, the prefix means ‘without,’ right? In my book, what I stated is affirmative. We as human beings find it most difficult to treat others ‘without’ conditions.
But let’s take this a step further. Let us make reference to a word that this two-letter prefix is attached to – ‘it’. Once again, using my handy-bound document, ‘it’ is defined as “a substitute for things or for infants or for animals when the sex is unspecified.” I think we’ve got the picture down pat, right? When you’ve got it, you’ve got it, and when you don’t, you don’t? Right? So far so good?
Let’s attach the two – the prefix and the word — unit. That makes for a very interesting situation. We’ve got something that is nothing, at least that is the way I see it. If this is the way English people define their interpretations as spot on, I think it’s “spot off!” How can a something be a nothing? Makes no sense to me.
Here is something else I found phenomenal. In my wonderful reference guide of words, there are 1,499 English words that begin with the prefix “un. ” That is “unbelievable.” Guess what, folks? That wonderful, fantabulous last word of that sentence is one of those words for the exception that either Funk or Wagnall or both decided it needed only to be mentioned as a word but didn’t deserve it to be defined.
One of the so-called American words that I could not find in my reference book is “undies.” Of course we know that word is slang for underwear or underpants.
We Americans tend to use slang sometimes more than the word or words they stand for. I’ve often wondered if there are American dictionaries on the market. We certainly talk more American with the usage of slang than we do English. How often would one hear someone saying to her son or daughter, “Bring up your underpants from the dryer and put them in your dresser?” Not too often, as I see it.
I’ve often stated that, “We talk more American in this country than we speak English. The people in England speak English!”
Doing my research, I was drawn to the word “under.” There are 81 words that begin with that five-letter word. Twenty-eight refer to “below in position, situated or directed beneath (undereaten); 16 defined as below a surface or covering (underclothe); 10, meaning inferior in rank or importance (under-officer); and 27 as being insufficient (understaffed). There are also two at a lower rate, less in degree (underprice, underspend); and six defined as subdued or hidden.”
Since my dictionary failed to spell out what is meant by the following, maybe I’ll shed light on one of the “undefined” “un”subjects: underbreath, underfeeling, undermelody, undernote, underthought and undervoice. I find it amusing that Spellcheck does not accept any of these “words” as spelled properly. Also, Merriam-Webster noted, they don’t exist in reality.
Here is a definition of under feeling. According to Google search, it is “a subconscious feeling.” I am imaging that what’s about to happen in the future just may come true. Whether or not it does is immaterial. How’s that?
