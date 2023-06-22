I happened to be talking to a friend the other day when I mentioned that the Bible is actually a daily guidance book. After conversing about various subjects, I told him, ”I’m thinking about kicking a bad habit. I find myself complaining too much.” Knowing the fact that it was one of his faults, as well, I thought I’d try some reverse psychology on him and see if he goes for the bait.

He responded by stating, “Some complaining is good, you know.” My seed was planted as I stood by and let it fester a bit before moving on. Casually, I then tacked on additional information. “You know, it mentions in the Bible that we shouldn’t complain. Googling, “Where in the Bible does it talk about complaining?” I got 47 results from bible.knowing-jesus.com/topics/Complaints From the Catholic Bible, the New Revised Standard Version, it reads from the New Testament, Philippians chapter four, “Never worry about anything, but tell God all your desires.” From the New American Standard BProtestant Bible, also from Philippians, but chapter two states, “Do everything without complaining and arguing.” Both verses are sound advice.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.