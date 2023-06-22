I happened to be talking to a friend the other day when I mentioned that the Bible is actually a daily guidance book. After conversing about various subjects, I told him, ”I’m thinking about kicking a bad habit. I find myself complaining too much.” Knowing the fact that it was one of his faults, as well, I thought I’d try some reverse psychology on him and see if he goes for the bait.
He responded by stating, “Some complaining is good, you know.” My seed was planted as I stood by and let it fester a bit before moving on. Casually, I then tacked on additional information. “You know, it mentions in the Bible that we shouldn’t complain. Googling, “Where in the Bible does it talk about complaining?” I got 47 results from bible.knowing-jesus.com/topics/Complaints From the Catholic Bible, the New Revised Standard Version, it reads from the New Testament, Philippians chapter four, “Never worry about anything, but tell God all your desires.” From the New American Standard BProtestant Bible, also from Philippians, but chapter two states, “Do everything without complaining and arguing.” Both verses are sound advice.
As I initially started out, I said, the Bible is actually a daily guidance book. The message is clearly stated, “If you tell God all your desires, there is no room for complaining.” It’s plain to see without a shadow of a doubt, “Do everything without complaining…”
What I can’t seem to understand is why people overlook this wisdom. Why does it go in one ear and out the other without stopping and being saturated by a number of brain cells? Is it that readers don’t believe that Bible has any validity, or it can’t be used as a daily guidance book?
When I told my friend I was going to work on not complaining anymore, I felt I told him something that I’d hope he would remember from a Peeveeistically way of thinking. I just can’t say, “Don’t complain so much!” That might sound rude, even though he does it a lot. I’d rather use a “No-Vee” and let that expression resonate in his mind. Once one knows what a “No-Vee” is, the definition becomes clear to the reader that one shouldn’t do whatever one might have done in the past but is no longer considered acceptable.
If I catch myself sulking about the weather, to me it’s a “No-Vee.” Other examples include getting upset when the soap slides off the soap dish while I’m showering; swearing; and condoning actions committed by others that are simply uncalled for. I have to realize that most “No-Vees” should be considered as lessons with the realization that they may hopefully not reoccur, and this time, since a lesson has been learned (hopefully), each will be “No-Vee.” Nice little rhyme!
There is a scripture that is spot-on concerning this “No-Vee,” and that is 1 Peter, 4:9, which states, “Be hospitable to one another without complaining.” Can’t be said any more Pee-Vee-friendlier than that!
But I’m sure there are certain habits you know you shouldn’t be displaying in public. These are definitely “No-Vees” in my book. I’m very much Peeculiar as to how people dress. If I didn’t find fault with fleshly exposure, then there would be no need to talk about this classification as a “No-Vee.” Being a bit conservative as I am, to say the least, I think the Pee-Vee-Line for dresses should begin no longer than 5 inches from the Adam’s Apple and stop halfway below the knee and the ankle. Guys, it’s a “No-Vee” to wear scuzzy jeans to church. You are in God’s house, not at punk rock rally!
May I state that this knapsack craze without anything in it is stupid. It’s definitely not becoming, and it certainly doesn’t make one look attractive.
Thinking about all my shortcomings, I have to admit I have other “No-Vees” I’m not proud of but must be eliminated. Some of these are bad habits. The Bible states in Proverbs 28:13, “Don’t hide your bad habits. He who conceals his sins doesn’t prosper, but whoever confesses and renounces them, finds mercy.”
My new PEEVEEISM? “Mercy Me Mr. Pee Vee!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.