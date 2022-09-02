Journalists walk a razor’s edge between speed and accuracy, and they occasionally get cut.

On the one hand, there is the ever-increasing pressure to be first with major breaking news. On the other is the obligation to get the story right. They’ve been at odds ever since Ben Franklin was printing newspapers and probably always will be.

J. Mark Powell is a novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff. Have a historic mystery that needs solving? A forgotten moment worth remembering? Please send it to HolyCow@insidesources.com.

