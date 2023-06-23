By the spring of 1865, a weary, war-torn nation had had enough.

America’s deadliest war was sputtering to a bloody close. Its first president to die at an assassin’s hand had just been murdered and was awaiting burial. Next, the killer was killed.

ABOUT THE WRITER:

J. Mark Powell is a novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff. Have a historic mystery that needs solving? A forgotten moment worth remembering? Please send it to HolyCow@insidesources.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.