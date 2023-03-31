Before there was Jimmy Hoffa, before there was even Amelia Earhart, another VIP vanished without a trace. He was a household name to your grandparents, and his disappearance remains New York City’s oldest unsolved Missing Persons case.

On the surface, Judge Joseph Crater looked like a regular guy. A biographer described him as four personalities rolled into one: “A jurist, a professor, a Tammany Hall stalwart, and a family man.” He could have added a fifth: A party boy known as “Good Time Joe” who secretly had a thing for booze (during Prohibition, no less) and showgirls.

J. Mark Powell is a novelist, former TV journalist and a history buff. HolyCow@insidesources.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.