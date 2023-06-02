The Founding Fathers were a quiltwork of conflicting personalities. George Washington was dignified and coolly aloof. Thomas Jefferson went around with his head in the clouds. John Adams was perpetually looking for someone to argue with. Bookish James Madison was a brain with arms and legs attached.

Then there was Benjamin Franklin. He was, someone once observed, the founder you’d want to have a beer with. Artists who painted him caught the sly twinkle in his eyes and the hint of playful mischief lurking behind them.

J. Mark Powell is a novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff. Have a historical mystery that needs solving? A forgotten moment worth remembering? Please send it to HolyCow@insidesources.com.

