Autumn’s annual headache is underway. Starlings are holding their yearly get-togethers around the country. They gather in huge flocks to pass winter by roosting en masse. We’re talking thousands upon thousands of birds all hunkered down in one place at one time.

This observation will likely detonate a full-scale nuclear meltdown, but here goes anyway. Starlings are nasty animals. They are to the bird world what street gangs are to humans — mean, vicious punks bent on dominating their territory by violently running off everyone else. On top of that, when you have so many birds congregating in one place their droppings pose a serious health hazard.

J. Mark Powell is a novelist, former TV journalist and die-hard history buff. HolyCow@insidesources.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.