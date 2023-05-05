Milton didn’t like farming. It was just that simple. Farming is a harsh life filled with hard work from sunrise to sundown. It was doubly hard in the 19th century, before today’s modern conveniences.

Milton wasn’t lazy; quite the opposite. He just wanted to do something different. When he was 13, he put Pennsylvania’s fields behind him and became apprenticed to a newspaper publisher. But Milton didn’t like printing any more than he liked farming.

J. Mark Powell is a novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff. Have a historical mystery that needs solving? A forgotten moment worth remembering? Please send it to HolyCow@insidesources.com.

