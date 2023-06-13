The phrase “lean in” may be a corporate buzzword, but it’s worth discussing. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg immortalized the phrase when she wrote a best-selling book titled “Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead.” What does “lean in” actually mean?

It’s all about posture. If you’re slumped down in your chair at work, whiling away until the five o’clock whistle blows, you’re not leaning in. Not only are you physically disengaged, but your attitude also suggests that you don’t care. However, when you lean forward in your chair, you’re more alert and likely to be listening with rapt attention and prepared to insert your own great ideas. That’s what leaning in is all about—you’re ready to interject your awesomeness into your organization.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

