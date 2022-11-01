I understand if you’re not on Reddit; after all, it’s quite the opposite of a local newspaper. However, the online community of Reddit contains groups for virtually any interest, as well as an unhealthy amount of goofball meme culture. One of my favorite subreddits (i.e., a dedicated page to discuss a specific topic) is “TIL,” which is an initialism for “today I learned.”

Today I learned the acronym “GIF” is pronounced with a soft “G” sound, like in “giraffe.” If I were commenting on Reddit, I would reply with a “head exploding” emoji character.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

