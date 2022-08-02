We all know examples of palindromes: taco cat, racecar, kayak, Hannah. A palindrome is a word that, when spelled backward, is the same word. Today, however, I want to delve into the bizarro world of the semordnilap. Get your word nerd glasses on and push them up the bridge of your nose, because it’s about to get all kinds of nerdy.

While palindromes have this beautiful letter symmetry to them, a semordnilap is actually the word “palindromes” spelled backward. That’s because a semordnilap is a word that, when spelled backward, becomes a different word altogether.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

