Don’t you love when linguistics and geography collide? No, I’m not talking about the town of Noun, Alaska, where people, places, things and ideas live in harmony; I’m talking about different names for different places. Different pen strokes for different kin folks, I suppose. And, just so you know, Noun, Alaska, is not real (although it should be).

Based on my one semester as an English major and my finalist status in the fourth-grade geography bee, I am completely qualified to cover the intersection of the two topics.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.