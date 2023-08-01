I don’t know much about street art. I’m no graffitist (a person who does graffiti), but I do know that to “tag” something is when someone quickly spray paints a surface, or it can indicate how a graffiti artist signs his/her work. I know I’m breaking down basic graffiti terms mostly to win points with the Gen Z crowd. You can take that one to the Banksy!

I appreciate clothing companies that have stopped adding tags to their shirts. Instead of adding the tag, they print the size and washing instructions directly on the inside of the shirt. Just like that—no more back-of-the-neck irritation! I’m glad someone finally figured that out. If there’s a sartorial equivalent of the Nobel prize, we should track down the inventor of the tagless shirt and give them one.

Curtis Honeycutt is a syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

